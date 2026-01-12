This vacuum cleaner has sold 10,000 times in one month on Amazon and it's 74% off right now

It has a 4.1 rating!

An Amazon Prime package sitting on front doorsteps.

Popular vacuum for sale on Amazon Canada.

People are loving this vacuum cleaner, and right now there's a massive sale on Amazon, so you can get it for way less. The Amazon find has a solid rating on the site, and over 10,000 people have bought it in the past month alone.

This cordless vacuum cleaner is currently sitting at a 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon Canada, and it's marked down 74% right now. Regularly, this vacuum is $499.99, but right now you can order it from Amazon for $128.78.

The vacuum makes getting your deep cleaning done that much more efficient, and it has a 55-minute runtime. But beyond the big discount, it's the actual reviews that caught our eye.

One customer said that the "cordless stick vacuum is exceptional and has far exceeded my expectations. The suction power is incredibly strong, effortlessly removing dust, dirt, and pet hair in a single pass. It performs excellently on both hard floors and carpets, leaving surfaces visibly clean every time."

The battery life seems to be a major selling point, too. "The battery life is outstanding, allowing me to easily clean my entire house on a single charge without any drop in performance," the customer noted.

Another person described it as "lightweight and easy to maneuver, especially around furniture and in tight corners."

66% of the reviews are 5 stars, and there are over 3,946 overall ratings. Whether you're dealing with pet fur, snack crumbs (no judgment — we've all eaten crackers in bed), or just general life mess, this vacuum seems to deliver.

MQDXE Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

\u200bPopular vacuum cleaner on Amazon for 74% off.

Amazon Canada

Discounted Price: $128.78 (Regularly $499.99)

Buy it here


These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

