A Denver Woman Caught Her Dog Walker Pole Dancing In Her Home On Security Camera(VIDEO)
The pup loved the show!
Security home cameras allow you to monitor the happenings at your house that your eyes don’t necessarily see. This is the exact situation of a Denver, CO woman who caught her dog sitter doing a particular type of dancing.
TikTok user Chloe (@chloeeleanorr) recently shared a surveillance video where her dog walker can be seen using an exercise pole during a visit.
Rather than being upset about it, the Colorado woman, and thousands of viewers, are mentioning on the social media post how impressive they think the pet sitter's moves are and how her not-so-secret performance "slayed."
@chloeeleanorr
Safe to safe she’s loving my new @X-Pole US #polefitness #xpole #polefitnessgirl #dogwalker #funny
The comment section of the previously mentioned video is full of praise with things like "She slayed that though. 🥰🥰," and "that split at the end 🙌🏽".
After all, even the homeowner thinks the girl "killed it."
It wasn't just the dance movements that have people enjoying the situation. Chloe's dog, who’s in the clip, seems to be sitting in a chair quietly while observing the woman.
"My dog is loving the show," she captioned a part of her popular TikTok, which was posted on Wednesday.
Chloe's dog looking to the side in the TikTok. Right: The dog watching the walker use the pole in the TikTok.chloeeleanorr | TikTok
The pup's walker wasn't just doing her job, as some people have pointed out, but also getting in some self care.
"She is exercising and taking care of your dog what a queen 🥰," one user commented.
Once the jig was up, the dog walker, who Chloe later mentioned in the comment was @sav_vannah8, posted her own video of her taking the silver equipment for a spin.
In the original post, many people are appreciating how "wholesome" the scene looks, leaving comments like "This is too cute."