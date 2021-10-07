Trending Tags

Disney's New Space 220 Restaurant Will Make You Feel Like You're Dining in Orbit Among The Stars

It's the happiest place over Earth!

@magicalhijinx | Instagram

Disney loves to say that its theme parks are the happiest places on Earth, but now it can lay claim to the happiest place in space. Sort of.

The new Space 220 Restaurant at Disney's Epcot in Florida offers guests the chance to dine in orbit — and you don't need a Jeff Bezos or an Elon Musk to get you there.

The ride-and-restaurant launches you into "orbit" on a space elevator with a "glass" floor, so you can watch the Earth shrink away as you blast off to the Centauri Space Station.

Next, you'll go through a shiny futuristic corridor past a space-age grow op for veggies.

And no, none of them are on the menu.

Then you'll reach the heart of the station, i.e. the dining room, where you'll have a panoramic view of the Earth and stars.

It looks a lot like something out of Star Trek so if you want to flash a geeky hand sign, we won't judge.

Astronauts float by, the International Space Station passes in the background and the Earth continues to spin below you throughout your meal at 220 miles above the planet.

There are plenty of space-themed gourmet dishes on the menu but you'll also be given some stellar treats, including Pop Rocks and Milky Way bars.

You'll get a second ride on the space elevator on your way out, and you'll leave with a souvenir boarding pass along with some space trading cards and (probably) some amazing photos.

Space 220 Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: Epcot, Bay Lake, FL (park admission and reservation required)

Why You Need To Go: Eat better than an astronaut and get a great view of space without ever leaving Earth!

Menu

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

