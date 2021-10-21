Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

Donald Trump's New Social Media Platform Is Called 'TRUTH Social' & That's Not A Joke

Posts will be called "TRUTHS" but that won't make them true.

Donald Trump's New Social Media Platform Is Called 'TRUTH Social' & That's Not A Joke
Joe Sohm | Dreamstime

Donald Trump, the guy who said a lot of false things as U.S. president, is about to launch a new Facebook and Twitter competitor called "TRUTH."

Seriously.

Trump announced his new social media platform on Wednesday, with the promise that he will use it to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced," Trump said in his statement. "This is unacceptable."

TRUTH Social sounds like it'll be similar to Twitter, Trump's old favourite social media, with an emphasis on text over pics.

Posts will seemingly be called "TRUTHS" (yes, all caps) and the platform promises that it will encourage "open, free and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."

Trump couldn't post his announcement on Facebook or Twitter because he's still banned over the January 6 Capitol riot, which erupted over a bunch of non-truths that he said about the election.

He promised after that ban that he'd launch his own social media company. He tried out a one-man version of Twitter earlier this year and then closed it after it failed to catch on, but now it looks like he's back with a fully-fledged new platform.

TRUTH Social will be part of a larger, publicly-traded company called Trump Media & Technology Group. TMTG will also launch other subscription services geared toward conservatives, including podcasts and video services.

TRUTH Social is expected to launch an invite-only beta in November followed by a full rollout early next year.

Trump used Twitter to help him win the presidency in 2016, but he won't have that option if he decides to run again in 2024.

With Truth Social though, there'll be no tech company to fact-check him if he does decide to go for it again.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon," he wrote in his statement. "TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all."

From Your Site Articles

Twitter's Best Red Flag Memes Are Here & These Dealbreakers Are Honestly So Relatable

🚩🚩🚩 You can't miss these warning signs 🚩🚩🚩

Qiming Yao | Dreamstime.com

What's your red flag?

Is it someone who hates to shower? A person who wants to do their "own research" about vaccines? Or is it every moment of Netflix'sYou?

Keep Reading Show less

Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Are Slowly Coming Back Online After An Over 6-Hour Outage

It was a looong day.

Mikhail Primakov | Dreamstime

On Monday, October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all experienced outages across Canada.

According to the website DownDetector, the three mega-popular social media platforms went down around 11:45 a.m. EDT. Facebook officials confirmed their platforms started to come back online around 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Keep Reading Show less

Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Are Down But At Least The Memes Are As Smooth As Ever

In Twitter we trust.

dole777 | Unsplash

*Update: On October 4 around 6:30 p.m. EDT Facebook officials confirmed that their services were coming back online.

On Monday, October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all experienced outages across Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Maxime Bernier's Twitter Was Frozen After Telling Followers To 'Play Dirty' With Reporters

Enforcement action was taken against his account for violating a privacy policy.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

If you thought there were a lack of tweets from Maxime Bernier's Twitter account recently, you weren't mistaken — the leader of the People's Party of Canada had his account frozen.

A spokesperson for Twitter Canada told Narcity that the social media site took enforcement action against Bernier's account for violating the private information policy and that it was placed in "read-only mode" for 12 hours. That means his ability to tweet, retweet or like content was limited.

Keep Reading Show less