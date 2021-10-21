Donald Trump's New Social Media Platform Is Called 'TRUTH Social' & That's Not A Joke
Posts will be called "TRUTHS" but that won't make them true.
Donald Trump, the guy who said a lot of false things as U.S. president, is about to launch a new Facebook and Twitter competitor called "TRUTH."
Seriously.
Trump announced his new social media platform on Wednesday, with the promise that he will use it to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."
"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced," Trump said in his statement. "This is unacceptable."
TRUTH Social sounds like it'll be similar to Twitter, Trump's old favourite social media, with an emphasis on text over pics.
Posts will seemingly be called "TRUTHS" (yes, all caps) and the platform promises that it will encourage "open, free and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."
Trump couldn't post his announcement on Facebook or Twitter because he's still banned over the January 6 Capitol riot, which erupted over a bunch of non-truths that he said about the election.
He promised after that ban that he'd launch his own social media company. He tried out a one-man version of Twitter earlier this year and then closed it after it failed to catch on, but now it looks like he's back with a fully-fledged new platform.
TRUTH Social will be part of a larger, publicly-traded company called Trump Media & Technology Group. TMTG will also launch other subscription services geared toward conservatives, including podcasts and video services.
TRUTH Social is expected to launch an invite-only beta in November followed by a full rollout early next year.
Trump used Twitter to help him win the presidency in 2016, but he won't have that option if he decides to run again in 2024.
With Truth Social though, there'll be no tech company to fact-check him if he does decide to go for it again.
"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon," he wrote in his statement. "TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all."