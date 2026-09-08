Eby invokes Canadian kindness after 9-11 in support of Ottawa's retaliatory tariffs

Don't mistake Canadian kindness for weakness: Eby
Don't mistake Canadian kindness for weakness: Eby
Premier David Eby is joined by fellow British Columbians for an event about showing support for Canada in the face of U.S. tariffs during a news conference at the inner harbour in Victoria., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

British Columbia Premier David Eby has invoked the memory of the 9-11 terrorist attacks and Canadian efforts to help their neighbours as he voices support for Ottawa's counter tariffs in the trade conflict with the United States.

Eby says Canadians stepped up to help the U.S. after the "horrific" attacks 25 years ago and they'd do so again, despite U.S. President Donald Trump hurling "insults, unfair tariffs" and threatening Canada's independence.

The premier, dressed in a red-and-black checkered overshirt, says Canadians are kind, loyal and compassionate, yet those values should never be mistaken for weakness. 

Eby says there's no question the U.S. tariffs will hurt working families on both sides of the border, but B.C. and Canada will emerge stronger as both levels of government strengthen trade connections within the country and across the world.

The premier told reporters in Victoria that his government is working closely with Ottawa to support those hit by tariffs, while asking B.C. residents to buy Canadian products and services, from homegrown food to choosing a local accountant.

Eby says his government won't rule out additional countermeasures, on top of continuing its ban on American alcohol in provincially run liquor stores.

He also unveiled plans for new signs at border crossings bearing a message saying welcome to B.C., Canada: "strong, proud and will never be the 51st state. Sorry!"

Don't mistake Canadian kindness for weakness: Eby People look on as Premier David Eby holds a press conference to talk about showing support for Canada in the face of U.S. tariffs while at the inner harbour in Victoria., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Eby says the message is uniquely Canadian, one of confidence and good humour.

The premier said of his distinctive outfit that the "Salmo dinner jacket" is the "the single-most Canadian piece of clothing" that he owns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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