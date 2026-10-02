Conservative leader admits to using AI to write book
Quebec Conservative Party Leader Éric Duhaime has admitted to using artificial intelligence to write his latest book.
Duhaime told reporters Friday morning that he used AI as a tool among others to write his fifth book, titled Destination Autonomie.
Duhaime, who previously worked as a columnist and radio host, said he used AI to structure his thoughts and that the ideas in the book are all his.
He added that he has supported the use of AI throughout his campaign, saying it could be useful to cut bureaucracy.
Using the AI-detection software Pangram, Quebecor media outlets reported on Thursday that 62 per cent of the book was machine-generated.
In his book, Duhaime reflects on how Quebec can gain more autonomy within the Canadian Confederation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.
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