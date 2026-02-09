You can get 50% off select dishes from this fan-fave Edmonton pizza place with DoorDash
Perfect timing for National Pizza Day! 🍕
Everyone has their go-to Italian restaurant where the pizza, pasta and more just hit the spot every single time. For tons of Edmontonians, that place is UNA pizza + wine.
The casual neighbourhood pizzeria in South Edmonton Common gained popularity thanks to its premium, ingredient focused menu. Driven by quality and a hunger to be the best pizzeria in Canada, the Alberta-born restaurant boasts a delicious and consistent food program while supporting local suppliers and businesses as much as possible.
And you can now score an awesome deal when you order through DoorDash — 50% off select menu items until February 22, 2026. Whether you're a newcomer or a dedicated fan, you can sink your teeth into some UNA pizza + wine for an incredible price.
And with National Pizza Day on February 9, it's the perfect time to give this highly rated eatery and its premium dishes a shot, delivered to your door.
11 dishes on the UNA pizza + wine menu are 50% off until February 22. Courtesy of UNA pizza + wine
Here are the dishes you can enjoy for 50% off if you order UNA pizza + wine through DoorDash before February 22:
- Local Pizza
- Kale Caesar Salad
- Margherita Pizza
- Sweet + Spicy Pizza
- Garlic Bites
- Arancini
- Rose Rigatoni
- Quattro Carne Pizza
- Gnocchi Bianca
- Whipped Ricotta
- Buffalo Cali Club
If you're ready to discover your new favourite pizza place in Edmonton, this is the perfect chance to explore the UNA pizza + wine menu, score a great offer through DoorDash and celebrate National Pizza Day all at once.
Bon appetit!