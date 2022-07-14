NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A US Man Is Facing More Charges After Missing 13-Year-Old From Edmonton Was Found In Oregon

He was already facing rape and kidnapping charges.

Calgary Staff Writer
An Oregon City Police car.

@oc_police | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A U.S. man who was arrested after a teenager from Edmonton went missing for over a week, is now facing additional charges.

40-year-old Noah Madrano was already facing charges of kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse in Oregon. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, charges have now also been laid for sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration. Madrano's bail is set at $500,000.

Madrano was arrested on July 2 just outside of Oregon City on the same day that the missing 13-year-old girl was found in Oregon.

Police believe the girl – who went missing after taking the bus to school in Edmonton on June 24 – and the suspect had been in contact on social media prior to her disappearance, CityNews reported.

In a statement issued when the girl was found, Edmonton Police said a "40-year-old Oregon male suspect" was taken into custody and would be facing charges of child luring in Canada, but said additional charges could follow as the investigation unfolds.

Edmonton Police have worked with a number of law enforcement agencies throughout the investigation including police in B.C., Oregon City Police, and the FBI.

CTV reported that Madrano pleaded not guilty, and is scheduled to appear in court on August 9 and has a trial date set for August 30.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.

