US Man Faces Rape & Kidnapping Charges After Police Find Missing 13-Year-Old From Edmonton

The girl was missing for over a week.

Calgary Staff Writer
Edmonton police station.

A U.S. man is in custody after a 13-year-old girl went missing in Edmonton on June 24 and was later found in Oregon.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Noah Madrano, a 40-year-old male, is facing charges of kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse. He was arrested on July 2, the same day the missing Edmonton girl was found.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Madrano's bail is set at $500,000.

The 13-year-old girl went missing after taking the bus to school in Edmonton on June 24. She was then found over a week later in Oregon.

Edmonton police confirmed that a "40-year-old Oregon male suspect" was taken into custody and would face charges of child luring and said additional charges could follow as the investigation continues.

Police also believe the suspect and girl had been in contact through a social media platform before her disappearance, CityNews reported.

Edmonton police worked with a number of law enforcement agencies both in Canada and the U.S. to find the missing girl, including ALERT, Northern Alberta ICE Unit, RCMP, Abbotsford Police, US Customs and Border Patrol, CBSA, Gladstone Police in Oregon, Oregon City Police, and the FBI.

According to CTV, Madrano pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

No details have been released yet on how the girl crossed the border. EPS said no additional information can be shared at this time while it continues its investigation.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.

