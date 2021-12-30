A 21-Year-Old Woman From Edmonton Is Missing & She Didn't Take Her Purse, Phone Or Wallet
Police say she was also "not dressed" for the extreme cold weather.
A young woman in Edmonton is missing, and she is "not dressed for the current inclement winter conditions," according to police.
Davinia McKinney (nee Carter) spoke to her husband on social media at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28. She was last seen leaving her house in the Belmead neighbourhood of Edmonton, near 182 Street and 90 Avenue.
The 21-year-old left her house on foot and, according to police, it is believed that she was not dressed for the extreme cold weather currently being experienced by parts of western Canada.
She left her purse, cellphone and wallet behind, and her disappearance, according to police, is out of character.
She is described as a white female approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair.
Her family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her safety, and anyone with information regarding McKinney's whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service immediately at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at p3tips.com/250.