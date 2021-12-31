An 11-Year-Old Girl Who Is 'Not Dressed' For Winter Weather Is Missing In Edmonton
Please share to help reunite her with family.
An 11-year-old girl from Edmonton is missing and police say she was not dressed for the winter weather when she was last seen.
Lexani Stettner left her house near 147 Street and 104 Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28.
The last time someone heard from her was via social media at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, according to police.
"She is described as 5'1", with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, white sweatpants, a backpack and glasses."
Police say that it is believed Stettner is not dressed for the current winter conditions and, as such, her family is concerned for her safety.
"Anyone with information regarding Stettner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477."
In a separate missing person incident, 21-year-old Davinia McKinney (nee Carter) didn't take her purse, phone or wallet with her and was last seen leaving her house in Edmonton on December 28. Anyone with information should contact the same numbers above.