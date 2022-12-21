A Texas Teen Accused Of Shooting Mother To Death Tried Dodging The Cops & Escaped To Mexico
The woman died shortly after being taken to a local hospital.
A 17-year-old teenager from Texas is being charged with murder after being the prime suspect in his mother's death.
On Friday, December 16, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers responded to a shooting reported during the afternoon in the El Segundo Barrio area in the border city of El Paso, TX.
Upon their arrival, agents found a 34-year-old woman, later identified as Isabel Ortiz, who had been shot. The victim was immediately taken to a medical center by EPFD personnel, where she was pronounced dead.
Further investigations revealed that Isabel’s 17-year-old son Juan Ortiz had an argument with his mom and presumably shot her before fleeing the scene and escaping to Mexico.
EPPD detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit presented the case to a local judge, who approved an arrest warrant for Murder with a $750,000 bond for the 17-year-old.
It was not until Sunday, December 18, when Juan Ortiz attempted to cross into the United States using an international port of entry between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, that the teenager was apprehended by the authorities.
Customs and Border Protection agents checked for warrants against the teenager, and Juan Ortiz’s custody was later turned over to EPPD.
Police officers booked the 17-year-old in the El Paso County Jail, and he is currently being held on bond.