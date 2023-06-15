Elliot Page Says He Got Shingles During 'Inception' & Here’s How He Says Stress Played A Role
Page says he developed shingles from all the stress he experienced while filming the 2010 movie.
Elliot Page opened up about his health in his new book Pageboy and how he came down with shingles while filming the 2010 action sci-fi movie Inception.
According to Insider, Page says they developed shingles due to the high stress they endured while shooting the film and also feeling "out of place" amongst their male co-stars.
"Shingles popped out of my spine while filming Inception when I was twenty-two," the Canadian actor said in his book as per the Insider report.
"Despite everyone being delightful to work with, I felt out of place," The Umbrella Academy actor continued. "In a cast full of cis men, I did not understand the role I found myself in."
Insider adds that the stress Page was dealing with came at a time when he was also secretly dating a woman who was "out" while he at the time was not.
It wouldn't be until 2014 that Page revealed he was gay during a speech he gave at Time to Thrive, a conference promoting the welfare of LGBTQ youth, as reported by Vanity Fair. Then in a 2020 Instagram post, Page revealed he was transgender.
Going back to their shingles diagnosis, experts say the disease can be caused by stress, but other factors can contribute.
From what it's caused by to whether it's contagious and how to treat it, here's everything you need to know about shingles.
What is shingles?
According to the Cleveland Clinic, shingles, or herpes zoster, is a viral infection that causes an "outbreak of a painful rash or blisters on the skin."
It's caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, which is the varicella-zoster virus (VZV).
Dr. Divya Garg, a family physician and clinical assistant professor at the Cumming School of Medicine in Calgary, says someone who has had chickenpox can later get shingles.
"After someone has had chickenpox, the virus can stay inactive or latent in the body without causing any symptoms and later in life it can activate, causing shingles," Garg explained.
The physician adds that the viral infection can happen to healthy people at any age, but is more common for those over the age of 50 and who have a weaker immune system.
What are the risk factors for shingles?
According to the Mayo Clinic, if you've had chickenpox, you can develop shingles.
Other risk factors like age, various diseases — including HIV/AIDS and cancer — treatments for cancers, and some medications can also increase a person's risk for the infection.
When it came to their diagnosis, Page noted that their shingles infection was caused by stress.
The Physicians Alliance of Connecticut says that can happen because extreme stress can cause a person's immune system to weaken which can then reactivate the VZ virus.
Garg says while there is some evidence regarding the link, more research needs to be done.
"Sometimes people also wonder about stress being a factor and some studies have suggested a link between stress and shingles but the evidence is not consistent," Garg explained in the interview.
What are the signs and symptoms of shingles?
Shingles causes a painful rash to appear on the skin.
The American Academy of Dermatology says a person with the infection may experience pain, burning or tingling on an area of the skin up to two days before the rash actually appears.
Once the rash does show up, it will typically appear on one side of the body, like the torso. The health academy notes that some people can experience blisters after the rash appears so it may look like the rash is spreading to other areas.
As the rash begins to clear up, which takes anywhere from two to four weeks, the blisters may bleed and scab.
Is shingles contagious?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says shingles is indeed contagious.
Someone who has never had chickenpox or did not get the chickenpox vaccine can still get infected with VZV from someone who has shingles, according to the CDC website.
People can get the virus through "direct contact with the fluid from shingles rash blisters or breathing in virus particles that come from the blisters."
However, if someone has never had chickenpox, they will develop chickenpox and not shingles if they get infected. They can still develop shingles later in life.
"We suggest avoiding contact with somebody who has shingles, especially if you're at higher risk like if you're pregnant or there's a premature baby or if you have a weakened immune system," Garg told Narcity.
Can you prevent shingles?
The CDC says it recommends the recombinant zoster vaccine (RZV, Shingrix) to help in terms of shingles prevention as well as any related complications.
Garg also highlights that a person who is vaccinated will have a "less severe" infection if they do get shingles.
"The vaccine we typically recommend for older adults over the age of 50, but sometimes we may also advise it for younger adults or those with weakened immune systems," she added.
How do you treat shingles?
When it comes to treating shingles, there are several antiviral medications that can help, the CDC indicates.
The meds include Acyclovir, Valacyclovir and Famciclovir, which can help shorten how long and severe the infection is.
The health authority recommends taking the medications as quickly as possible after the rash appears.
Besides the antiviral medication, the CDC also suggests pain relief meds, like Advil, Motrin or Tylenol. Using a wet compress, calamine lotion or taking warm oatmeal baths can also help you with the itching.
Alberta Health also has a list of recommendations, including what not to do.
That includes staying away from applying a thick ointment, like petroleum jelly, on the sores as it may prevent them from healing.
Whatever you do, remember not to scratch or pick at your blisters. Alberta Health says they will "crust over and fall off on their own."
For someone who believes they have shingles, the best thing to do is to contact your doctor right away so they can set you on a treatment plan.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.