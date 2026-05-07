Ex-Liberal should pay 8K fine, says ethics report

Ethics commissioner recommends $8K fine against former Quebec Liberal member
Ex-Liberal should pay 8K fine, says ethics report
Independent MNA Sona Lakhoyan-Olivier speaks at the entrance of a Quebec Liberal caucus meeting at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.
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Quebec's ethic commissioner is recommending an $8,000 fine against a former Liberal member of the legislature for using her constituency resources for the 2025 Liberal leadership race.

Commissioner Ariane Mignolet says Sona Lakhoyan Olivier held partisan activities at her office last year to benefit Pablo Rodriguez, who eventually resigned the leadership in December.

Mignolet said her investigation found that Lakhoyan Olivier actively mobilized her staff to support Rodriguez's candidacy by attending his events, working to sign up party members and making calls to appeal for votes.

The report also found that Lakhoyan Olivier tried to obstruct the commissioner’s investigation.

Lakhoyan Olivier was excluded from the party's caucus in December and now sits as an Independent. 

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard said today he accepts the commissioner's report and won't allow Lakhoyan Olivier to rejoin the party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

By Patrice Bergeron and Thomas Laberge | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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