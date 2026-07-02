Fans of Algeria and Switzerland hope for a win in the round-of-32 match in Vancouver
Algeria native Nawel Allam says it's "a dream come true" to see her home country play a World Cup match in British Columbia, where she has lived for 35 years.
Vancouver is set to host its first knock-out World Cup game today when Algeria takes on Switzerland at BC Place, with kickoff to happen at 8 p.m.
Fans of both teams are hoping for a win in the round-of-32 match, which is the only way to keep their World Cup dreams alive and remain in the tournament.
The Swiss have already played in Vancouver, when they defeated the Canadian team 2-1 in the group stage on June 24, but it will be the first tournament match the North African team plays in Canada.
Allam is a founder of the Algerian Community of BC Association, which has planned a fan rally that is set to take place around 4:30 p.m.
She says the group is expecting a couple hundred people to join them at the CBC Plaza in downtown Vancouver before they march to the stadium.
Allam says she and her family have secured tickets to attend the match, which she calls a "once-in-a-lifetime" event.
"We're ecstatic," Allam says. "I'm going to be 60 years old this month and I feel like I'm a five-year-old waiting on Christmas morning."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.
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