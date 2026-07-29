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Farm Boy's latest summer menu has fresh inspiration for your long weekend plans

Plus, two free barbecues worth checking out.

Farm Boy Caprese Caesar Tomato Salad with Shrimp., Right: Flourless Sweet Potato Brownies

Farm Boy Summer menu inspiration

Courtesy of Farm Boy
Editor, Studio

Cuban Style Pulled PorkCuban Style Pulled PorkWhether your long weekend plans involve a cottage escape, backyard barbecue or dinner on the patio, the second instalment of Farm Boy's Summer Menu Curator is here with ideas to help make meal planning a little easier.

Created with Farm Boy experts, chefs and Ontario-based creators, the seasonal series offers curated recipes, food pairings and entertaining inspiration rooted in local ingredients.

Following the first instalment ahead of Canada Day, the Summer Menu Curator returns with another curated menu for the Civic Holiday long weekend. Here's what you can look forward to:

Cuban Style Pulled Pork Cuban Style Pulled PorkCourtesy of Farm Boy

Inspired by cottage weekends and easy outdoor entertaining, this menu features fresh salads, barbecue-ready kabobs and seasonal pairings that help take the guesswork out of hosting. The idea is simple: Spend less time planning and more time enjoying the long weekend.

Antipasto Salad Antipasto SaladCourtesy of Farm Boy

If you're looking for more inspiration, Farm Boy's online recipe collection includes dishes like caprese Caesar tomato salad with grilled shrimp skewers, heirloom tomato, beet and cantaloupe salad, along with no-cook meal ideas and other quick summer recipes that make seasonal entertaining feel easy.

Farm Boy is also hosting two August barbecues where visitors can enjoy product sampling, promotional coupons, picnic-themed festivities and photo opportunities with Lulu the mascot.

The first takes place at Farm Boy Wellington South on August 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a second event at Farm Boy St. Catherines on August 15, also from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Summer Menu Curator series returns once more ahead of Labour Day with another round of seasonal inspiration to help make your next long weekend menu just as easy.

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