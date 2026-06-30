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This new Farm Boy summer series does your long weekend meal planning for you

Plus a July 1 barbecue at Farm Boy you won't want to miss.

Left: Overhead view of a burger meal with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, potato chips, and a cold drink on a white table. Right: A person seen from behind with a Canadian flag draped over their shoulders looking toward snow-capped mountains.

Celebrate Canada Day long weekend with local flavours curated for you.

Courtesy of Farm Boy, Devon Hawkins | Unsplash
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

If your long weekend meal planning currently starts and ends with "I'll figure it out at the grocery store," Farm Boy has something for you.

The Summer Menu Curator is a new seasonal series from Farm Boy. Three instalments, one before each summer long weekend, each one built around a curated menu using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

It's put together by Farm Boy alongside Ontario chefs and local food creators, and the whole point is that the work of figuring out what to make is already done for you.

Here's what the Canada Day 2026, weekend menu looks like:

The menus are built around fresh, locally sourced ingredients and Farm Boy's rotating seasonal selection. Whether you're putting together an easy appetizer, firing up the barbecue or finishing the meal with a summer-inspired dessert — there's something for everyone.

If you're looking for even more inspiration, Farm Boy's online recipe hub is packed with ideas like colourful antipasto skewers, grilled scallops with salsa verde, crunchy rainbow salad with peanut dressing and rhubarb & wild blueberry hand pies that are perfect for backyard barbecues, picnics and potlucks.

And if you'd rather let someone else do the cooking entirely on July 1, Farm Boy Bronte has you covered.

They're hosting a Canada Day barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music, sampling, festivities and a contest to win a $100 Farm Boy gift basket.

The second and third instalments of the Summer Menu Curator drop before the Civic Holiday and Labour Day weekend, serving you more long weekend menu inspiration that delivers amazing ideas for exceptional value.

In the meantime, Farm Boy's collection of seasonal recipes and product guides is worth bookmarking before your next long weekend — or whenever you need a little help deciding what's for dinner.

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