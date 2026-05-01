Feds to hike max fine for airlines to $1M

Feds to hike max fine for airlines abusing passenger protection regulations to $1M
Feds to hike max fine for airlines to $1M
Passengers wait to check in at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Thursday July 3, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

The federal government plans to quadruple to $1 million the maximum fine for airlines that repeatedly violate passengers' rights.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says fining airlines is a last resort but the current system isn't working.

The Canadian Transportation Agency, which handles passenger complaints, is facing a backlog of more than 97,000 cases.

The agency ordered $1.4 million in fines last year to airlines that violated the air passenger protection regulations.

The agency last month ordered three fines amounting to $87,400, mostly for airlines failing to provide clear information on how passengers must be treated and the minimum compensation they're owed under the regulations.

The government announced in its recent spring economic update it plans to outsource the air passenger complaints process to a third party in an attempt to clear the backlog.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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