Excitement builds in Vancouver as World Cup fans bring energy to amphitheatre
Vancouver's big moment on the World Cup stage is still a day away but energy is building as fans get ready to take in Canada's debut match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.
The PNE Amphitheatre that's the main attraction at Vancouver's official Fan Festival is filling up with Canada fans
A smattering of yellow and blue Bosnian jerseys have drawn some lighthearted boos from among the sea of Canadian red.
Outside the brand new $183 million amphitheatre, Canada fan Jeremy Leufg says he hopes home supporters can "measure up" to the energy brought by Mexican fans who erupted in joy at the venue when their team beat South Africa on Thursday.
The City of Vancouver has also officially opened its World Cup pedestrian zone running down Granville Street, through the centre of the downtown core.
Selfie stations, foosball tables, an art zone and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community cover the blocks-long zone.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the atmosphere during the games so far has been “absolutely alive,” and businesses in the area will reap the benefits.
Vancouver hosts its first game of the tournament on Saturday, between Australia and Turkey.
Back at the fan festival, Stefan Eriksson from Chilliwack, B.C., says he plans to attend the Canada-Switzerland match in person later in the tournament but for now he just wants to be around fellow Canada fans.
"I've been waiting for this since I was young, especially to see a World Cup match on home soil." says Eriksson, who's a member of The Voyageurs, a Canadian supporters group.
"The energy is gonna be incredible," he says, adding "allez les rouges!"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.
By Brieanna Charlebois and Nono Shen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.