Flair Is Giving Away 25 Epic Escapes This Winter & Here's What Canadians Have To Do To Win
And the lucky winners can choose their destination!
Canadian winters can be a bit of a drag, so if you're looking for something to perk you up, this might be it. Flair Airlines is offering Canadians the chance to come out of hibernation and create some unforgettable memories.
Starting November 30, 2022, the low-fare airline is hosting a massive contest series that will see 25 people and their lucky plus-ones packing their suitcases for a sweet adventure to a destination of their choice.
The series involves five back-to-back giveaways, running for 10 days each. If you’re lucky enough to win, Flair will reward you and a friend with return flights to any destination they fly to. Yep: They're letting you customize the trip of a lifetime.
To give you some itinerary inspo, Flair teamed up with five adventurous content creators to showcase a few of the amazing destinations you could be whisked away to if you win.
As soon as one chance to win closes, another one will open, and you’ll get to fuel your wanderlust with fresh adventures from Flair’s content partners every time.
You can find the most recent open contest on this page all winter long, so drop by regularly for your chance to win big.
So where would you fly to if you won? Keep reading to check out some awesome trips to get the inspiration flowing.
Enter now to win 1 of 25 trips to the Flair destination of your choice
Entries Close: December 10, 2022
You Could Choose: New York City, New York
Why You Need To Go: Taking a bite out of the Big Apple is on every traveller's bucket list. With its dazzling skyscrapers and gorgeous light displays, winter really is the most wonderful time of the year to be in NYC.
When the team at Makeway headed to the city that never sleeps, they attended a Knicks game, chowed down on pizza and experienced the unbeatable nightlife. There’s no such thing as a dull minute in NYC.
While you can hit up the infamous Times Square and Central Park or stroll along Fifth Avenue, you might love living it up like a local by hopping onto the subway and seeing where it takes you.
There are five boroughs in the city, each with its must-see attractions, eateries and experiences. You're sure to find a bunch of local gems with unique histories around every corner.
Coming Soon: December 12 - December 21, 2022
You Could Choose: San Francisco, California
Why You Need To Go: While a winter getaway to Cali sounds sweet on its own, a visit to San Francisco offers you the very best of this sunny state. Enjoy some amazing eats and unbeatable waterfront activities amid a stellar arts and culture scene.
Did you know there are over 1,000 art murals across the city?
You can savour one of the best views of the legendary Golden Gate Bridge at Bakers Beach, and if you pop down to Pier 39, you'll get to shop, dine and hang with the colony of seal lions that sunbathe there.
Entries Open Soon
Coming Soon: January 3 - January 13, 2023
You Could Choose: Tucson, Arizona
Why You Need To Go: Retreat into a sun-soaked desert paradise that's also one of the US’s best stargazing spots. Located in the Sonoran Desert, this is the epic getaway for anyone looking to experience crisp air, mountain views and breathtaking hiking.
And whether you're a foodie (Tucson is a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, after all) or an art-lover (it also has a ton of galleries to visit), this Arizona spot has something for everyone.
Flair Airlines operates the only direct route from Canada to Tucson too, so you can get there with plenty of energy to enjoy this stunning destination.
Entries Open Soon
Coming Soon: January 16 - 26, 2023
You Could Choose: Palm Springs, California
Why You Need To Go: This resort city is a must-see for those who want to experience natural hot springs, vibrant hiking trails and abundant opportunities to kick back and relax. Why else would the stars of old Hollywood make this their go-to retreat?
If you're a fan of MCM decor and dreamy sunsets, you'll feel right at home here. And if you want to take in all the stunning wildlife, take a visit to The Living Desert — a non-profit zoo and garden dedicated to conservation.
Entries Open Soon
Coming Soon: January 27 - February 6, 2023
You Could Choose: Las Vegas, Nevada
Why You Need To Go: In Sin City, you can experience the buzzing nightlife and energizing entertainment that makes this destination famous.
Don't miss out on catching a world-class performance while you're here — from musicians to magicians, Las Vegas has it all. There are plenty of free attractions too, like the animatronic performance of the Fall of Atlantis at Caesars Palace, the Bellagio Fountain and the volcano at The Mirage.
Gear up for an unforgettable night on the Las Vegas Strip that's loaded with resort hotels, casinos, nightclubs and endless shops, and if you need a break from the hustle and bustle, the Grand Canyon is just a drive away.
Entries Open Soon
Flair Airlines is adding some heat back to your winter season. This epic contest series offers you a bunch of chances to seriously upgrade your own (and a friend's) calendar with free flights to dreamy destinations in North America.
Don’t forget to come back here throughout winter because new giveaways will be opening up throughout the whole season. In the meantime, check out all the great destinations Flair flies to.
So here's to winning big and to Flair Airlines for helping folks fly far, far away from their winter blues.
