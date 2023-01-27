Flights To Puerto Rico Are Under $250 From These US Cities & None Are From Spirit
It’s time to pack your bags.
A visit to the beach is never a bad idea, and if getting there can cost you just a couple of hundred bucks — or less — even better.
If you’re trying to escape the cold and non-tropical settings, a vacation to Puerto Rico might be the perfect option for you and your budget, as some U.S. airlines offer round flights to the island for less than $250.
For Floridians, this trip is even less than $100, but Northerners can now leave for a paradise adventure for less than you could imagine.
Here are five United States cities that have trips to Puerto Rico for fewer than $250, and none are flights from Spirit — in case you were wondering.
Miami to Puerto Rico Roundtrip
Flying to Puerto Rico from Miami can be very cheap!
Frontier Airlines offers non-stop flights from the Magic City to San Juan for as low as $78 for a roundtrip.
Atlanta to Puerto Rico Roundtrip
You can enjoy a week-long visit to the Island of Enchantment by flying out of ATL to the San Juan Airport (SJU) for less than $150.
Frontier Airlines offers straight flights to Puerto Rico, so you don’t have to go through those long and tedious layovers, and you’ll get to your destination faster.
New York to Puerto Rico Roundtrip
If you need a break from the busy city and the cold temperatures, you can book an adventure to either San Juan or Aguadilla in Puerto Rico for less than $250, leaving from JFK.
JetBlue Airlines offer straight flights to both destinations, so you’ll be enjoying the beach and warm weather in no time.
Philadelphia to Puerto Rico Roundtrip
If you’re living in or near Philly and would love to take on a budget-friendly adventure, you can get to San Juan in Puerto Rico for around $240.
Frontier Airlines offers flights to the Island all week. While the cheaper flights have layovers, you can save and pay less than $250 for a straight flight if you’re part of Frontier’s Discount Den.
El Paso to Puerto Rico Roundtrip
If you have time and want to save some bucks for a tropical destination trip, leaving from El Paso to San Juan can be as cheap as $181 for a round flight.
Although Frontier Airlines doesn’t offer straight flights to Puerto Rico from this Texas destination, you can spend some time in Orlando — during your layover — before getting to the island.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.