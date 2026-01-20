Ground beef sold at some Ontario grocery stores is recalled due to possible pieces of plastic
You might have this product at home.
There is a recall of ground beef from some Ontario grocery stores due to possible pieces of plastic.
Here's what you need to know about the product recall, including how to find out if you have the affected items.
Recently, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shared a recall notice for certain ground beef that has been sold at T&T locations in Ontario.
This is categorized as an "extraneous material" recall because the affected T&T Supermarket brand ground beef could have pieces of plastic.
According to the notice that was posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on January 19, 2026, T&T recalled the products on December 31, 2025.
The affected T&T Supermarket brand regular ground beef was sold in various sizes and had various UPCs.
But each package had a best-before date of 25/DE/17.
All of the T&T Supermarket brand ground beef that's part of this recall was distributed in Ontario only.
This recall notice doesn't list any specific T&T stores in Ontario where the affected products were sold, but the grocery store chain has locations in Toronto, Mississauga, Markham, Aurora, Richmond Hill, Waterloo, London and Ottawa.
If you have a recalled product, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said not to use, sell, serve or distribute it.
There is no information on returns or refunds in this recall notice.
T&T accepts returns within 30 days of purchase, but since more than 30 days have passed since the recalled product's best-before date, you should contact your local store to see if you can still return it and/or get a refund.
READ NEXT: No Name beef burgers are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.