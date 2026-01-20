Ground beef sold at some Ontario grocery stores is recalled due to possible pieces of plastic

You might have this product at home.

person looking at meat products at a grocery store in ontario

Meat products at a grocery store in Ontario.

Bsenic | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There is a recall of ground beef from some Ontario grocery stores due to possible pieces of plastic.

Here's what you need to know about the product recall, including how to find out if you have the affected items.

Recently, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shared a recall notice for certain ground beef that has been sold at T&T locations in Ontario.

This is categorized as an "extraneous material" recall because the affected T&T Supermarket brand ground beef could have pieces of plastic.

According to the notice that was posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on January 19, 2026, T&T recalled the products on December 31, 2025.

The affected T&T Supermarket brand regular ground beef was sold in various sizes and had various UPCs.

But each package had a best-before date of 25/DE/17.

All of the T&T Supermarket brand ground beef that's part of this recall was distributed in Ontario only.

This recall notice doesn't list any specific T&T stores in Ontario where the affected products were sold, but the grocery store chain has locations in Toronto, Mississauga, Markham, Aurora, Richmond Hill, Waterloo, London and Ottawa.

If you have a recalled product, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said not to use, sell, serve or distribute it.

There is no information on returns or refunds in this recall notice.

T&T accepts returns within 30 days of purchase, but since more than 30 days have passed since the recalled product's best-before date, you should contact your local store to see if you can still return it and/or get a refund.

READ NEXT: No Name beef burgers are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recall
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

This Ontario destination feels like a Scandinavian getaway without travelling to Norway

Leave your passport behind!

Ontario's weather forecast calls for up to 40 cm as snow squalls bring blizzard conditions

Widespread snowfall is also forecast in Toronto and the GTA this week.

Here's when you can start filing your taxes for 2025 in Canada if you want your refund ASAP

Be one step ahead this year! 💸

Canada's new 'Jersey Shore' spinoff premieres this week and here's a breakdown of the cast

Snooki is BACK.

This ​charming seaside town in BC was ranked among Canada's most popular spots to move to

Small town Canada is getting some attention!

Cineplex is bringing back this cheap movie ticket and popcorn deal and here's how to get it

You have to buy tickets and popcorn a certain way. 🎟️🍿

Polar vortex is bringing 'extreme' cold to most of Canada with temperatures below -30 C

Some places could be colder than -40 C! 🥶

This tiny Ontario town is a vacation gem with quaint shops and 6 stunning beaches

Who's ready for the summer?

29 of the best Costco flyer deals that get you products for up to 28% off right now

You can save on groceries, household essentials, and more items.

This beautiful lakeside town near Toronto was named the third-best place to visit in Canada

It has quaint streets and cozy shops.