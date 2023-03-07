Four Kidnapped Americans Have Been Found & Mexico Is 'Very Sorry' They Didn't All Survive
They crossed the border to get cosmetic surgery.
Mexico's president is apologizing after a grim end to a kidnapping situation involving four American citizens, in a case that led to the FBI offering a $50,000 reward.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Mexican authorities announced on Tuesday that they have recovered two of the four Americans who were kidnapped at gunpoint in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas last week. They also shared that the other two Americans who were kidnapped in the incident are dead.
The foursome had crossed into Mexico on March 3 on a trip to get a tummy tuck, family members previously said. They were on their way to the city of Matamoros when armed gunmen captured them and drove off with them in another vehicle, the FBI said.
The FBI eventually got involved and announced a $50,000 cash reward for tips that led to their recovery and the arrest of those involved.
Americo Villarreal, the governor of Tamaulipas, announced the mixed results of the case on Tuesday at a news conference.
"It's been confirmed by the attorney general's office, of the four, two of them have died, there's one person injured, and the other person is alive," Villarreal said, per Reuters.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was also part of the new conference, apologized for the incident.
"We are very sorry that this happened in our country and we send our condolences to the families of the victims, friends, and the United States government, and we will continue doing our work to guarantee peace and tranquillity," he said, per BBC News.
However, Obrador also ripped into media reactions to Mexican deaths in the U.S., and accused news media of sensationalizing the while thing.
"It’s not like that when they kill Mexicans in the United States, they go quiet like mummies," he said, per the Associated Press.
The president says one suspect is in custody.
Officials didn't immediately share any more details about where or how the Americans were found.
The four kidnapping victims have been identified by ABC News, although it's unclear which of them were killed at this point.
The U.S. government's latest travel advisory says Americans should not travel to Tamaulipas state due to "crime and kidnapping."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.