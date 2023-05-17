Canadian Man Has Been Found Dead In Mexico & Officials Are Investigating His Death As A Murder
The person from Canada was found dead in a vehicle.
Officials have announced that a Canadian was killed in Mexico recently and the death is being investigated as a homicide.
In a notice that was shared by the Oaxaca State Attorney General's Office on May 16, 2023, it was revealed that an investigation has started into a crime committed against a person from Canada.
This crime has been classified as a homicide but no information was given as to what caused law enforcement to consider this death a murder.
According to the attorney general's office, the Canadian man was found dead in his vehicle on May 15, 2023.
The vehicle was in the streets of the Arroyo Seco neighbourhood of Puerto Escondido which is part of the municipality of San Pedro Mixtepec that's on Mexico's western coast.
After an initial investigation, local police notified the Oaxaca State Attorney General's Office and the case was brought to the Regional Deputy Prosecutor of the Coast.
Then, a multidisciplinary team was sent to process the crime scene in Arroyo Seco and they secured evidence found on-site with the aim of collaborating with the investigation into the homicide.
Oaxaca State Attorney General's Office said that the findings and information obtained have established lines of investigation that will allow law enforcement to focus on justice for the victim.
While the attorney general's office only identified the victim as V.M. and didn't provide a cause of death, CBC News has reported that the deceased is 27-year-old Victor Masson and he was found dead with a bullet wound.
Earlier this year, a 23-year-old woman from B.C. was found dead in Mexico at a hotel near Cancun and another Canadian was being held for the "possible crime of femicide."
Then, back in 2022, two Canadians were killed in a shooting at a resort and more Canadians were killed as a result of knife wounds at a hotel or condominium in Mexico's Quintana Roo state.
Canada currently has a travel advisory in place for Mexico that tells travellers to exercise a high degree of caution because of "high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping."
Oaxaca, where the Canadian was killed most recently, is a place where protests and roadblocks are common and can become violent, according to the federal government.
The government of Canada said that anyone travelling to Mexico should remain vigilant at all times, stay in tourist areas, be cautious on major highways, avoid travelling at night and monitor local media.
