A 23-Year-Old BC Woman Has Been Found Dead In Mexico & Police Have Arrested A Canadian
A dream trip turned into a nightmare.
A Canadian is being held in Mexico in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman from B.C. at a resort.
In a tweet on March 3, police in Mexico said a "person of foreign origin" is being held for the "possible crime of femicide" after a woman was found "lifeless" at a hotel in the neighbourhood of Xcalacoco, just south of Cancun.
Police added that the woman had been found with "possible marks of violence."
While police did not name the suspect or the hotel, the woman has since been named by her family as 23-year-old Kiara Agnew, who lived in Dawson Creek, B.C.In a statement provided to Narcity, Global Affairs Canada said they were aware of the death of a Canadian citizen and the detention of another Canadian in Mexico. Spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod added that consular officials are assisting the families and are in contact with local authorities but said no further information could be provided due to "privacy considerations."
A GofundMe was set up by Agnew's aunt, Tanya Roberts, to help bring her body home to Canada.
Roberts wrote Agnew had gone on the trip on March 2, which was supposed to be a "dream birthday vacation" with her boyfriend, but the trip "turned into a nightmare" when the family was alerted to her death on March 3.
By Monday, March 6, almost $21,000 had been raised.
Speaking to CBC, Agnew's aunt Katlyn Levesque confirmed that the couple had travelled to Mexico for a birthday trip.
"Kiara loved to travel, she has wanted to travel since she's been little," Levesque said.
"She was really excited about [the trip] ... she had a heart of gold. She was vibrant, courageous, driven," she added.