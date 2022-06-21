2 Canadians Have Been Found Dead At A Mexican Caribbean Beach Resort
A man and a woman reportedly died of knife wounds in the tourist hotspot.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Two Canadians — a man and a woman — have been found dead at the beach resort of Playa del Carmen on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that two people had died following knife wounds a day earlier, on June 20.
Reuters and CTV News report that the two people — confirmed to be Canadian citizens — were found dead at a hotel or condominium in Quintana Roo state, home to popular tourist resorts like Cancun and Tulum.
In a tweet, the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo confirmed that authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in the region, as well as injuries to a third person, although no names were given.
Global Affairs Canada confirmed to Narcity that it is aware of the deaths of two Canadian citizens in Mexico.
It added, "Consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to families and are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information."
"Due to privacy considerations, no additional information can be provided."
Details of the victims are yet to be confirmed, although reports suggest one of them is sought by Interpol for fraud charges.
A senior state official told Reuters the male victim was "not a tourist" and had been living in Mexico for several years.
It's not the first instance of violence involving foreigners, or Canadians, in Playa del Carmen.
In January 2022, two Canadians were killed at a resort in the region. The deaths are believed to be related to debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.
In March, the bodies of four men were found dumped together near a housing development in Playa del Carmen. The nature of the circumstances suggested a gangland-style killing, CTV reports.
In October, in the tourist hot spot of Tulum, two foreign tourists were killed after being caught in the crossfire of rival drug dealers.
The Government of Canada advises anybody visiting Mexico to exercise a high degree of caution in the country, citing "high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping."
Several Mexican regions are under an "avoid non-essential travel" advisory, with the Canadian government warning that affected areas have "high levels of violence and organized crime."
A Canadian travel notice for Mexico reads, "Levels of crime, particularly violent crime, are high throughout Mexico. Arrest and detention rates are low and don’t deter criminal activity."
It says that criminal groups like drug cartels are very active, and clashes between rival gangs are common.
The feds say violent crime could include homicides, kidnappings, carjacking and assaults, including at popular tourist destinations.
"Innocent bystanders have been injured or killed. You may be in the wrong place at the wrong time and become a victim of violent crime," it reads.
Canadians visiting Mexico are urged to avoid walking after dark or alone, stay away from isolated areas, stay in hotels with good security and avoid excessive alcohol consumption.
