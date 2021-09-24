Sujets populaires

Villes populaires

Télécharge notre application

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Sujets populaires

Villes populaires

Télécharge notre application

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Connexion
NouvellesVoyageManger et sortirChoses à faireMarché immobilierArgentDivertissementSport
FR - Choses à faire
festivals

Osheaga cherche un artiste ou band « pas connu » pour ajouter à sa programmation 2021

On connaît tous quelqu'un qui attirerait tous les regards!

Osheaga cherche un artiste ou band « pas connu » pour ajouter à sa programmation 2021
Osheaga | Facebook

Que tu sois un chanteur ou une chanteuse amateur.trice ou bien un groupe de musique peu connu du public, tu pourrais performer sur la scène d'Osheaga lors de la prochaine édition et voici comment faire pour te retrouver devant la foule.

Pour l'année 2021, le festival montréalais regroupant tous les genres de musique prendra place au parc Jean-Drapeau du 1er au 3 octobre avec des têtes d'affiche comme Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez et Half Moon Run.

C'est dans le cadre de La Semaine des 4 Julie que la collaboratrice Catherine « Peach » Paquin a offert la chance aux artistes méconnu.es des Québécois et Québécoises de faire un spectacle sur l'une des deux scènes de l'événement le dimanche 3 octobre.

Pour participer, les personnes interpellées par cette opportunité doivent envoyer une démonstration musicale en vidéo ainsi qu'un résumé de leur histoire à l'adresse courriel concourslsd4j@productionsj.com.

Les inscriptions sont ouvertes à tout le monde, puis les concurrents et concurrentes ont jusqu'au 26 septembre à minuit pour faire parvenir leurs informations à la production.

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

Au Québec, un passeport vaccinal est requis pour accéder à plusieurs lieux et activités jugées non essentielles, incluant les bars et les restaurants.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Reste informé
Reçois quotidiennement les dernières nouvelles pour la ville Montréal dans ta boîte courriel.

147 nouveaux films et séries débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021 et voici les dates

YOU 3, Locke & Key, Love is Blind... Prépare-toi à « binge watch »

@younetflix | Instagram, @lockeandkeynetflix | Instagram
OctobreNetflix

Le sweater weather est de retour au Québec et c'est le meilleur moment pour s'enrouler dans une couverture devant la télévision avec un bon latte aux épices à la citrouille. Histoire de savoir quoi visionner, voici tous les films et toutes les séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021.

Entre les films d'horreur, les histoires d'amour et la suite de tes émissions préférées, comme YOU saison 3, Locke and Key saison 2 et plusieurs autres, il ne te reste plus qu'à faire ta bucket list pour l'automne.

Continuer à lire Show less

Netflix annonce l'arrivée de Locke & Key saison 2 avec une bande-annonce épique

C'est pour TRÈS bientôt.

Locke & Key | IMDb, Netflix | YouTube

Histoire de connaître la suite des aventures de Tyler, Kinsey et Bode Locke avec les clés magiques léguées par leur père, Netflix annonce finalement l'arrivée d'une saison 2 pour la série Locke and Key et ça risque d'être épique.

Après avoir conclu la première partie dans le suspens total alors que Dodge est toujours dans les parages, ce seront dix nouveaux épisodes d'une heure qui débarqueront sur la plateforme de streaming.

Continuer à lire Show less

Netflix organise un bal signé Bridgerton à Montréal dès janvier 2022 et tu es invité

OMG, un vrai bal!

Bridgerton | IMDb , The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Le géant du streaming Netflix organise un bal signé Bridgerton, inspiré de la célèbre série dont la première saison est sortie en 2020, à Montréal dès le mois de janvier 2022 et les événements seront réservés aux personnes de 17 ans et plus.

C'est sous la trame sonore de l'émission qu'un bal digne de la haute société britannique prendra place avec des performances acrobatiques, de la danse, des expériences interactives, des décors immersifs et des boissons. Tu débarqueras au coeur même de l'univers de la célèbre famille Bridgerton.

Continuer à lire Show less

6 activités à faire à Montréal pour passer ton long week-end ailleurs que sur ton divan

On sort!

@tamlanphoto pour @ledanpham | Instagram , @burgerfiance | Instagram

La saison estivale touche à sa fin, mais ce n'est pas une raison pour passer la fin de semaine sur ton divan. Alors voici six activités à faire ce week-end du 3, 4 et 5 septembre à Montréal, qui te feront oublier que l'hiver approche à grands pas.

Que ce soit pour célébrer la semaine du burger ou tout simplement profiter de la dernière édition du Village au Pied-du-Courant, tu as de quoi t'occuper et profiter des douces températures, avant de t'enfermer pour hiberner lors des premières neiges.

Continuer à lire Show less
NOTRE MISSIONCAMPAGNES PUBLICITAIRESCARRIÈRESNOUS JOINDRESOUMETTRE UNE NOUVELLENORMES ÉDITORIALESREGISTRE PUBS POLITIQUESPOLITIQUE DE CONFIDENTIALITÉTERMeS et COND.
© 2021 Tous droits réservés, Narcity Media Inc.