class action lawsuit

You Can Get Money From A Class Action Lawsuit If You Bought These Electronics

An optical disc drive price fixing class action has been settled in Canada for $29.7 million.

​An old DVD player. Right: $20 bills in front of an old laptop.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

An optical disc drive class action lawsuit has been settled in Canada and you can get money with no receipts required if you bought certain electronics.

Price fixing class actions were filed in B.C., Ontario and Quebec alleging that optical disc drive manufacturers and distributors "conspired to fix the prices" of the devices with the intent of raising prices for the devices and products that use them.

Settlements that total $29.7 million have been reached with BenQ, Hitachi-LG, NEC, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Quanta, Sony, TEAC and Toshiba Samsung.

Approved undocumented claims will be paid out at $20 per claim — not per product — and don't require proof of purchase.

If you want to be eligible to get more than $20, proof of purchase is needed.

Even if you provide receipts, you might not get more than $20 if you only purchased a small number of devices and/or products. It depends on the number and size of claims filed by others.

Optical disc drives are any device that reads and/or writes data from and to an optical disc, including CD‐ROMs and DVD‐ROMs.

The products are desktop computers, mobile/laptop computers, video game consoles, CD players/recorders, DVD players/recorders and Blu-ray disc players/recorders.

All people in Canada who purchased optical disc drives or optical disc drive products between January 1, 2004, and January 1, 2010, are eligible to make a claim.

It doesn't matter what the manufacturer or brand of the drives or the products is.

To get money, you have to file a claim online.

The process includes submitting personal information (address, email, etc.), selecting whether it's an undocumented claim (no receipts) or a documented claim (receipts needed) and selecting the method of payment (e-transfer or cheque).

If you're undocumented claim is approved, receiving the minimum payment of $20 is expected to take two to three months after the claim deadline.

For documented claims that get approved, the money should take six to 12 months to get to you but it could be longer than that.

You have to submit your claim for this class action lawsuit before the deadline which is on November 14, 2022!

