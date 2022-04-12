Gilbert Gottfried Has Died At 67 & Tributes Are Pouring In For The 'Aladdin' Voice Actor
His last joke was about the Oscar slap 👋
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who played the angry and stressed-out parrot Iago in Aladdin, has died at the age of 67, according to his family.
He died of complications from muscular dystrophy after a long illness, his publicist told the Washington Post.
“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” his family said in a statement. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”
Gottfried was born in Brooklyn in 1955 and he started doing standup comedy as a teenager, Variety reports. He had a 12-episode run on Saturday Night Live in 1980 and went on to appear in many movies after his stint at SNL.
Most millennials would remember him as the voice of Iago in Disney's Aladdin and its sequels. He also lent his intense voice to the Aflac duck in many commercials, and offered it up via Cameo last Valentine's Day.
Why send flowers when you could send a personalized video shout out from me instead? Go to http://cameo.com/GilbertGottfried\u00a0\u2026 @BookCameo #ValentinesDaypic.twitter.com/8Xu5iqDR18— Gilbert Gottfried (@Gilbert Gottfried) 1643763936
"Gilbert was never not funny," comedian Dane Cook tweeted after his death. "He was a lovely guy, always friendly and made many people happy."
"Funny, politically incorrect but a softie inside," CODA star Marlee Matlin wrote.
I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter \n@655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfriedpic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo— Marlee Matlin (@Marlee Matlin) 1649792559
"He even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter."
Others remembered him for his role in Aladdin, with many mourning him alongside Robin Williams, who played the Genie.
They\u2019re together again.\n\nRIP Gilbert Gottfriedpic.twitter.com/aI8PbPxxuZ— Ben! \uea00\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Ben! \uea00\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1649792221
"They're together again," one user wrote.
It's unclear exactly how quickly Gottfried's health declined, but his last joke on Twitter was a fitting one.
On the day after the infamous moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Gottfried posted a photo of himself with Rock.
Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?pic.twitter.com/ols0kXGAeu— Gilbert Gottfried (@Gilbert Gottfried) 1648519198
"Which is the worst crime?" he wrote. "Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?"