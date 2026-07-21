The real-life 'Gilmore Girls' house is for sale near Toronto and it feels like Stars Hollow
Here's a peek inside. 👀
If you've ever dreamed of waking up in Stars Hollow, here's your chance. The real-life Gilmore Girls house has just hit the Ontario market, and it's full of television-worthy charm.
Located just 40 minutes from Toronto, the original home of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore is up for sale for the first time since its appearance in the pilot of the series nearly 30 years ago.
The exterior of the home.Sylvia Morris | Century 21
The house is nestled in the charming community of Unionville, which served as the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, in the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls. While the rest of the series was filmed in California, Unionville's historic streets, heritage homes, and small-town charm helped inspire the look and feel of Stars Hollow throughout the show.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode, listed for $3,880,000, is "one of Unionville's most iconic heritage homes," dating back to 1875.
A wrap-around verandah.Sylvia Morris | Century 21
Featuring river views and a treed lot, the 2,840 square-foot home is located right in the heart of historic Unionville, making it easy to pop out to cafés and live that Gilmore Girls lifestyle to the fullest.
Inside you'll find preserved architectural details, including original pine floors, two staircases, three fireplaces, and a wrap-around verandah that's perfect for long chats over coffee.
The open-concept living room.Sylvia Morris | Century 21
The open-concept living room looks like it was made for cozy movie nights in, with exposed wood beams, a wet bar, and multiple walkouts to the backyard and patio.
The kitchen has been fully renovated and features marble countertops, a stainless steel gas stove, a built-in range hood, and more, giving it plenty of room for whipping up late-night snacks worthy of Lorelai.
The kitchen.Sylvia Morris | Century 21
Upstairs, you'll find a spacious primary suite complete with a charming vintage fireplace and walkout, as well as two additional bedrooms and a quaint sitting room.
The finished lower level could be used as a recreation room or guest suite with a 3-piece ensuite and lots of storage.
Detached heritage building.Sylvia Morris | Century 21
The property even comes with a detached heritage building, which served as the village bakery from 1910 to 1984. The building has been restored and includes heating, air conditioning, and electricity, meaning it could be used for an office, gallery, consulting space, home business, or your own Miss Patty-style creative studio.
The home is just steps to Historic Unionville Main Street, which is lined with boutique shops, restaurants, cafés, spas, and scenic Toogood Pond.
Side of the home.Sylvia Morris | Century 21
While you may not find Luke's Diner, the town is still full of Stars Hollow charm, and even has a quaint gazebo and picture-perfect streets that will transport you into the show.
Between its heritage details, charming village setting, and Gilmore Girls history, this property is about as close as you can get to living out your own Stars Hollow dreams.
Gilmore Girls home
Aerial view of the home.
Asking Price: $3,880,000
Address: 31 Victoria Ave., Markham, ON
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.