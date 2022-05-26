NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Died Suddenly At 67 & Other Hollywood Stars Are 'Shattered'

"A true legend."

Senior Global Editor
Ray Liotta in Goodfellas. Right: Ray Liotta at Cannes.

Goodfellas | YouTube, Featureflash | Dreamstime

Ray Liotta, best known for Goodfellas, Field of Dreams and the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, has died suddenly at the age of 67.

The actor fell asleep and simply never woke up, his publicist told Variety. He was in the Dominican Republic to shoot the movie Dangerous Waters at the time.

Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams and Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas -- one of the most iconic gangster movies of the last 50 years.


Lorraine Bracco, who played his wife in that movie and also starred in The Sopranos, was one of the first celebs to mourn him in a statement on Thursday.

"I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray," she wrote on Twitter. "I can be anywhere in the world & people come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas."

She added that when she's asked about the best part of that movie, she always gives the same answer: "Ray Liotta."

"Just met the dude for the first time last year," actor Jeffrey Wright tweeted. "GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP."

Director James Mangold described him as a "sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor," while Jamie Lee Curstis praised him as a "gentle" and "complex" person.

"RIP Ray Liotta!" wrote Viola Davis. "Loved your work."

"A true legend of immense skill and grace," said Seth Rogan. "He was suck a lovely, talented and hilarious person."

Liotta recently finished the movie Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks. It's about... well, you get it.

