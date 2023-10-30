8 Google Jobs In Canada That You Can Get Even If You Don't Have A University Degree
These jobs are open in sales, engineering, communications, marketing, and more!
There are a lot of Google jobs available in Canada if you're looking for work right now.
Plus, you don't need a degree from a university or a diploma from a college to get hired for these positions!
Some postings have no degree requirements at all while others let you substitute post-secondary education with work experience.
Jobs with Google Canada are open in sales, engineering, products, communications, marketing and more areas of the tech company.
There are quite a few Google job perks that might have you thinking of a career with the tech company including a hybrid work model, and four "work from anywhere" weeks each year.
Also, "inspiring" workplaces have on-site meals and snacks, fitness centres, massage programs and fitness, well-being and cooking classes, and more!
At Google's Toronto office, where a lot of these jobs are available, employees have access to game areas, a cafeteria with free breakfast and lunch, a gym, an outdoor patio and kitchens that are stocked with essentials.
Data Analytics Sales Specialist
Location: Toronto, ON
Company: Google
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you need seven years of experience in promoting analytics, data warehousing, or data management software.
Also, experience with commercial and legal agreements, experience with planning, pitching, and launching a territory sales strategy, and experience working with developers or customer technical leads to build business cases and plans for implementation.
No degree requirements were listed in the job posting so you should apply even if you don't have a university degree.
As a Data Analytics Sales Specialist, you will lead go-to-market strategies and business plans, manage campaigns, and provide feedback to inform product solutions.
You'll be an advisor to shape cloud and data analytics strategy and enable digital transformation.
You'll help customers improve productivity and use the power of Google products as well.
Scaled Processes Program Manager
Location: Toronto, ON
Company: Google
Who Should Apply: You need six years of experience in program or project management to get hired.
You can either have a bachelor's degree or substitute that education with equivalent practical experience.
Google's Solutions Delivery team makes it easy for managers to engage with the workforce by providing training, standards, and guidelines to minimize Google's risk and offering data and insights.
You'll provide processes, tools and know-how to support through contingent workforce engagements so the businesses can make informed decisions to put the right workers in the right locations.
Android Privacy Engineer
Location: Waterloo, ON
Company: Google
Who Should Apply: While a bachelor's degree in computer science or a related technical field of study is required, you can fulfill that requirement with equivalent practical experience.
Also, three years of experience in threat modelling, data anonymization and classification, auditing access to data, and review of requests for data access are needed.
Google's Privacy Engineers work to create products that provide a benefit to consumers while also treating their data with respect.
As a Privacy Engineer, you'll also work on protecting users on Google platforms and products with privacy-enhancing design. You'll help design products using privacy technologies that protect users’ privacy and provide transparency and control.
Product Area Business Partner, Extended Workforce Solutions
Location: Toronto, ON
Company: Google
Who Should Apply: This position requires a bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience along with seven years of experience related to vendor management, procurement, or supply chain operations.
Product Area Business Partners help to successfully deliver extended workforce models across Google's parent company Alphabet.
You'll work to help Product Areas, Bets, and Functions further their extended workforce strategy and support the execution of key initiatives that deliver value to partners.
Senior Business Program Manager, Cloud Customer Communications
Location: Waterloo, ON
Company: Google
Who Should Apply: You need eight years of experience creating communications for executive stakeholders, eight years of experience in program management, and five years of experience in cloud computing, emerging technologies, or enterprise IT.
There is no degree requirement listed in the job posting!
If you get hired for this job, you will structure, lead and execute cross-functional programs and work to drive alignment and collaboration on the execution and achievement of key business goals.
You'll also lead strategic communications, plan requirements, and move projects through the entire project lifecycle.
Senior Account Strategist, Engage, Google Customer Solutions
Location: Toronto, ON
Company: Google
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience along with five years of experience in advertising sales, marketing, consulting, or media..
Google's Customer Solutions team helps entrepreneurs build their online presence and grow their businesses. We are dedicated to growing the unique needs of advertising companies.
Teams of strategists, analysts, advisers and support specialists collaborate to analyze customer needs and trends and then create and implement business plans. You'll help set visions and strategies for how their advertising can reach thousands of users.
Paid Media Analyst, Growth Marketing, Google Workspace
Location: Toronto, ON
Company: Google
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you need a bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience so a post-secondary education isn't required.
Also, five years of experience in analytics, data science, management consulting, business intelligence or corporate strategy, experience measuring and attributing paid media to business impact, and experience using SQL for analysis is needed.
As a Paid Media Analyst for Google Workspace, you'll be responsible for understanding paid media performance and identifying key insights to improve efficiency.
You'll define and track success metrics and build experimentation and measurement plans to increase Google's understanding of its paid media performance.
Product Manager, Google Cloud
Location: Waterloo, ON, Montreal, QC, and remote in Canada
Company: Google
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have eight years of experience in application development, management, and operations on distributed cloud environments and experience building cloud platforms and distributed systems at an enterprise scale.
You either need a bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience to get hired.
As a Google Cloud Product Manager, you will drive product strategy and define and deliver on the next phase of cloud services.
Also, you'll help to develop product solutions, mergers and acquisitions, go-to-market, and business relationships to execute on market potential and benefits from applying Google's technologies in the enterprise market.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.