Government spent more than $800M on AI contracts

Federal government spent more than $800M on AI contracts, licensing over 3 years
Government spent more than $800M on AI contracts
Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon, left, shakes hands with Aidan Gomez of Cohere after participating in a talk at the All In AI conference in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Ottawa has spent more than $800 million on artificial intelligence technology since 2023, according to data provided by the federal government.

The sum includes two previously announced deals: a $350 million public service contract with Dayforce to replace the troubled Phoenix pay system and a $240 million investment in the AI company Cohere.

It also includes hundreds of entries that range from a few hundred dollars for a ChatGPT subscription to multimillion-dollar contracts with various companies.

Conservative MP Jagsharan Singh Mahal had asked all government departments, agencies and Crown corporations to provide information about AI-related contracts, subscriptions and licences, but not all complied with the request.

Because of the Dayforce and Cohere agreements, Public Services and Procurement Canada and Innovation Canada were the top spending departments, followed by National Defence at $83.7 million and the Canada Revenue Agency at $29.9 million.

The Communications Security Establishment and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service declined to provide the requested information, while the RCMP said it did not have the information available in a centralized database.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2026. 

— With files from Nick Murray

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

These government of Canada jobs with CSIS in BC, Ontario and Quebec pay up to $137,000

You can get hired without a university degree!

Ontario's summer forecast calls for warm temperatures but some places will be cooler

It won't be a hot summer for the entire province.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won!

This Lotto 6/49 winner woke up to a notification that he won the $5 million jackpot

"I thought it was a mistake."

MP calls on Canadians to fill out census

MP calls on Canadians to fill out census as some express privacy concerns

B.C. nurses vote 98.2% in favour of strike

B.C. nurses vote for strike, as union boss raises prospect of dispute amid World Cup

I recently moved away and I need to be honest about Canada's tipping culture

Having worked in restaurants, I've seen both sides 🫣

Canada Child Benefit payments in May are putting hundreds of dollars into bank accounts

Eligible parents will get money soon!

Quebec revokes teaching licences for toxic climate

Teachers who created hostile environment at Montreal school have licences revoked

Feds extending contracts of 750 pay centre workers

Government extends contracts of 750 pay centre workers to manage job cuts