Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

Gunther From 'Friends' Has Died At 59 & The Cast Responses Are Heartbreaking

James Michael Tyler is being remembered as a "big-hearted gentleman."

Gunther From 'Friends' Has Died At 59 & The Cast Responses Are Heartbreaking
@jenniferaniston | Instagram

This is the one with the tears.

James Michael Tyler, aka Gunther from Friends, has died of prostate cancer at the age of 59, and the original cast of the show is absolutely shook by the news.

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband," Tyler's agent wrote in a statement announcing his death.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc all turned to social media after news broke of Tyler's death on Sunday.

"Friends would not have been the same without you," Aniston wrote in an Instagram post late Sunday. "Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed."

She also shared a clip from the series finale of the show, in which Gunther finally confesses that he loves Rachel after nursing that crush for a decade.

Tyler was a real-life barista before he played one on Friends, and he became a part of the show by chance. He originally signed on to be an extra at the Central Perk coffee shop but the writers eventually gave him lines, a name and an undying love for Rachel over the years.

He ended up appearing in 150 episodes of the show, and even appeared via Zoom in the Friends reunion earlier this year.

"James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big-hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen," Schwimmer wrote. "You will be missed, buddy."

Lisa Kudrow wrote: "Thank you for being there for us all."

"The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you," Cox wrote on Instagram.

"We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed," LeBlanc wrote on Instagram. "RIP my friend."

Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2018 and he spoke out about his battle in June of this year. He also encouraged men to get checked regularly.

"There are other options available to men if they catch it before me," Tyler told TODAY. "Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It's easily detectable."

From Your Site Articles

Paul Rudd Once Tried To Get His Own 'Friends' Spin-Off But No One From The Show Was Into It

"I thought it'd just be about me, called Friend," Rudd told Conan O'Brien.

Team Coco | YouTube

If you've already binged the Friends reunion special eight or nine times and you're desperate for more content, you might be devastated to hear that, in another universe, you might've been watching a spin-off starring Paul Rudd.

Rudd, who of course played Phoebe's partner and husband Mike Hannigan, told Conan back in February 2004 (shortly before the series finale) that he'd pitched his own series but he got rejected.

Keep Reading Show less

There's A Rumour That Ross & Rachel Are Dating IRL & The 'Friends' Memes Are Just Perfect

"Oh. My. God." 🤩🎬

@jenniferaniston | Instagram , @_schwim_ | Instagram

"See! He's her lobster." Rumours that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating are swirling on the internet and, naturally, many Friends fans are freaking out on social media.

Talk that a possible romance could be brewing between the famous duo began circling after Friends: The Reunion, during which real-life Rachel Green and Ross Geller admitted they'd previously had a crush on one another.

Keep Reading Show less

Jennifer Aniston Defends Cutting People Out Of Her Life Over Vaccination Status

"We have to care about more than just ourselves here," she said.

@jenniferaniston | Instagram, @jenniferaniston | Instagram

After revealing that she's no longer friends with some people over vaccinations, Jennifer Aniston is defending her decision and shedding light on the reason why she made that choice.

Aniston shared an Instagram post by online publication Oprah Daily, which discussed her comment that she has cut people out of her life who didn't disclose their vaccination status. She then posted a screenshot of a response to her comment, which read, "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?"

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix Star Mae Martin Shares The Most Surprising Thing About Working With Lisa Kudrow

They called the 'Friends' star a "comic genius."

@lisakudrow | Instagram, Netflix

Netflix star Mae Martin recently had the opportunity of a lifetime for most Friends fans — working with Lisa Kudrow.

Martin is the star and co-writer of Feel Good — the second season of which was released on June 4 — where Kudrow plays the character of their mother, Linda.

Keep Reading Show less