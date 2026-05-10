Bleu, blanc, rouge dominates skyline as Habs fever grips Montreal

Habs fever: Montreal's skyline lights up blue, white, red
Some of Montreal’s best-known landmarks are glowing red, white, and blue — a sign that NHL playoff fever has firmly taken hold across the city.
From downtown skyscrapers to the island park in the St. Lawrence River, the official colours of the Montreal Canadiens are dominating the skyline.
Fans in Montreal for tonight's Game 3 of the second-round playoff series between the Habs and the Buffalo Sabres will surely notice the many Canadiens flags displayed in the windows of downtown businesses.
But if they look up they'll see the colours flashing atop Place Ville Marie — the office tower shaped like a cross — or on the nearby Sun Life Building with its impressive colonnades.
Lights on CN’s Montreal headquarters are also shining in support of the Habs.
Elsewhere in the city, the Biosphere — the dome on St. Helen’s Island built for Expo 67 — is illuminated in Canadiens colours, while the Montreal Casino joins in from across the St. Lawrence River.
At Montréal—Trudeau International Airport, travellers are being greeted by a Montreal Canadiens logo on the facade.
The ferris wheel in Montreal’s Old Port, a popular tourist attraction overlooking the waterfront, is also glowing in red, white, and blue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2026.
By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.