Halifax battling for playoff life draws 0-0 with Calgary in Northern Super League
The Halifax Tides and Calgary Wild played to a 0-0 draw Saturday in the Northern Super League as the Tides continued to jockey for the league's fourth and final playoff spot.
The draw pushed the Tides (7-11-5) into a tie for fourth with defending league champion Vancouver Rise.
The Rise visit AFC Toronto on Sunday.
The Montreal Roses, Toronto and Ottawa Rapid have claimed three of the four playoff spots in the women's professional soccer league.
The Tides have two matches remaining in their regular season. Calgary (4-14-5) will finish outside the playoffs.
Halifax goalkeeper Alina Toth and Calgary counterpart Sarah Keilty-Dilling produced clean sheets for their respective clubs at Wanderers Grounds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.
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