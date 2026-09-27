Big second half lifts Calgary Wild to 3-1 victory over Vancouver Rise
Three second-half goals lifted the Calgary Wild to a decisive 3-1 win over the Vancouver Rise on Sunday.
The Rise (8-11-3) struck first, with Alex Lamontagne opening the scoring in the 35th minute.
Taylor Otto equalized for the Wild (4-13-5) just two minutes into the second half, and Meggie Dougherty Howard put Calgary ahead in the 56th minute.
Forward Jorian Baucom sealed the score at 3-1 in the 64th minute.
Vancouver controlled 58 per cent of possession across the game and outshot Calgary 17-7, but the Wild held a 4-3 edge in on-target shots and made the most of their chances.
The Rise sit one point ahead of the Halifax Tides (7-10-5) in the battle for the Northern Super League's fourth and final playoff berth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.
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