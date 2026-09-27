Big second half lifts Calgary Wild to 3-1 victory over Vancouver Rise

Big second half lifts Wild to 3-1 win over Rise
Big second half lifts Wild to 3-1 win over Rise
Calgary Wild's Meggie Dougherty Howard and Vancouver Rise's Nicole Stanton vie for the ball during the first half of an NSL match in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Three second-half goals lifted the Calgary Wild to a decisive 3-1 win over the Vancouver Rise on Sunday. 

The Rise (8-11-3) struck first, with Alex Lamontagne opening the scoring in the 35th minute. 

Taylor Otto equalized for the Wild (4-13-5) just two minutes into the second half, and Meggie Dougherty Howard put Calgary ahead in the 56th minute. 

Forward Jorian Baucom sealed the score at 3-1 in the 64th minute. 

Vancouver controlled 58 per cent of possession across the game and outshot Calgary 17-7, but the Wild held a 4-3 edge in on-target shots and made the most of their chances. 

The Rise sit one point ahead of the Halifax Tides (7-10-5) in the battle for the Northern Super League's fourth and final playoff berth. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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