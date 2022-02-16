Nova Scotia Is Giving Post-Secondary Students Almost $1,000 & It Doesn't Have To Be Repaid
Thousands of students will be getting the money! 💸
To help people currently getting a post-secondary education, Nova Scotia is giving money to so many students and it doesn't even have to be repaid!
On February 16, it was announced by the provincial government that thousands of eligible post-secondary students will be getting a one-time COVID-19 grant to help them pay their bills.
About 11,000 students who receive Nova Scotia Student Assistance qualify for the grant.
The one-time payment of $875 won't ever have to be repaid by the students who get it.
To be eligible for the free money, post-secondary students must be Nova Scotia residents and qualify for and receive Nova Scotia Student Assistance.
Also, eligible students can be enrolled at a university, a Nova Scotia Community College or a private career college.
This grant doesn't have to be applied for and the money will automatically be deposited into the bank accounts of eligible students in March.
"We know the pandemic has been very difficult in many ways for post-secondary students. We also know many students haven’t been able to access part-time employment to help pay for school due to COVID measures," said Nova Scotia Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong.
Wong noted that the grant provides immediate relief for thousands of Nova Scotia students and that the government is continuing to work with its partners to assist more students.
There is other help available for post-secondary students in the province as well.
With the Nova Scotia Loan Forgiveness Program, all eligible Nova Scotia students who attend a Nova Scotia institution and complete their first degree, certificate or diploma program could have the entire provincial portion of their student loan forgiven.
The federal government also offers assistance and recent changes to the Canada Student Grants program mean the amount of grant money full-time students can get has been doubled until 2023.