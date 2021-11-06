Ontario Police Are Looking Long & Hard For Thieves Who Stole Over $90K Worth Of Condoms
What does one even do with that many prophylactics?!
If you go home with a Tinder date and find out that they have a lifetime-supply-sized hoard of condoms, the Ontario Provincial Police might want to hear from you.
On November 5, police received a report of the theft of $90,000 worth of condoms from an address on Road 68 in Zorra Township, just outside of London, Ontario.
Police say the thieves damaged a fence to get into the property in question, breaking into a white freight truck with a trailer — which housed the Skyn-brand condoms — and stole both the truck and its load.
The perps in question also damaged multiple other vehicles on the property, OPP said.
Surveillance is being reviewed, and anyone with information is being asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.