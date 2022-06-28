NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario police

4 Ontario Teens Charged In A Weapons Investigation & A Police Officer Was Assaulted

One of the teenagers reportedly kicked the officer.

Toronto Staff Writer
A London Police Service car.

Amichaelbrown | Dreamstime

Four Ontario teens face a slew of charges after allegedly getting into an altercation with a police officer in London over the weekend.

According to London Police Services (LPS), the incident occurred on Friday, June 24, 2022, at around 11:55 p.m., after an individual approached an officer near Fanshawe Park Road East and North Centre Road.

"The citizen notified the officer of a disturbance nearby, and shortly after, he was notified by additional citizens that the same individuals were reportedly in possession of weapons," the report states.

"The citizens pointed out the suspects, and the officer approached them on foot," it adds.

The officer then asked one of the male suspects to remove his hands from a satchel he was carrying, which appeared to have an object "protruding from the side."

The teen refused the request, leading the officer to place him under arrest. However, several youths attempted to intervene during his detainment, and additional officers were called to the scene to assist.

Police then alleged that a female in the group attempted to take the pouch and proceeded to assault the arresting officer.

The teenager reportedly kicked the officer as others in the group shouted obscenities and attempted to obstruct police further.

The scuffle ended when additional officers arrived to help arrest the teenagers.

As a result of the investigation, two 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds were charged.

The 15-year-old male was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, failure to comply with undertaking and possession of a weapon. Additionally, the 15-year-old female was charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.

Meanwhile, the two other 17-year-olds were charged with obstructing a peace officer. LPS reports that neither party was injured during the incident.

"The four youths cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act," the report reads.

Investigators confiscated two knives and "a quantity of drugs" from the accused individuals.

