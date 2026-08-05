Dry lightning, hot weather expected to increase wildfire conditions in B.C. Interior

Heat, lightning due to return in B.C. firefight
Heat, lightning due to return in B.C. firefight
A property on Okanagan Indian Band land that was destroyed by the Bradley Creek wildfire is seen, in Vernon, B.C., on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Okanagan Indian Band Chief Dan Wilson said on Tuesday that about 230 homes have been destroyed in one of the worst wildfire losses in recent Canadian history.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Darryl Dyck
Writer

As the damage from the devastating wildfire along Okanagan Lake in British Columbia is being assessed, officials are warning of the potential of more fires as dry lightning storms are forecast for this week. 

Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service says temperatures are expected to increase to the mid-30s, and dry lightning is in the forecast for Thursday.

If it materializes as expected, Chapman says they’ll see more fire starts across the southern Interior, where most of B.C.’s estimated 115 wildfires are burning. 

He says the service has helicopter and fixed-wing planes ready to surge to any new starts in what looks to be another challenging week of fighting wildfires.

The chief of Okanagan Indian Band says at least 230 homes on the reserve have been destroyed by the fast-moving wildfire that swept through on Saturday.

There are six wildfires of note in the province, all of them burning near communities in the southern Interior. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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