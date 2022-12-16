Heavy Metals Were Found In Several Popular Dark Chocolate Bars & It's A Risk At 'Any Age'
Researchers did list some safer options.
Dark chocolate has always been touted as a healthier version of the delicious treat, but researchers have found some potentially dangerous levels of heavy metals in several popular brands.
Now, experts are urging moderation, even when it comes to dark chocolate.
Researchers with Consumer Reports tested 28 popular brands of dark chocolate, including ones from Lindt, Godiva, Trader Joe's and Hershey's. According to their findings, they found cadmium and lead in all of them, although the exact amounts varied.
The CR report found that for 23 of the chocolate bars, eating just an ounce each day would "put an adult over a level that public health authorities and CR’s experts say may be harmful for at least one of those heavy metals."
Five of the chocolate bars were above those levels for both cadmium and lead, according to the report. Frequent exposure over a length of time to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a number of health issues, including hypertension, kidney damage and reproductive issues.
While the greatest risk is for pregnant women and young kids, Tunde Akinleye, the CR food safety researcher who led the project, says "there are risks for people of any age."
A toxicologist linked to the report, Michael J. DiBartolomeis, PhD, suggests chocolate makers "survey cacao-growing areas to determine cadmium levels" and make adjustments where possible to ensure lower levels of metals in dark chocolate.
The National Confectioners Association funded the research as part of a settlement with As You Sow a consumer advocacy group.
The association told CR that "lead reductions can be expected within the first year of implementing new handling practices." However, it added that lowering cadmium levels may take a longer amount of time.
"Chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed as treats as they have been for centuries," the NCA said in a statement on Friday.
"The products cited in this study are in compliance with strict quality and safety requirements, and the levels provided to us by Consumer Reports testing are well under the limits established by our settlement."
The report also stated that some of the manufacturers whose products were tested in the research said their products are below levels set by the settlement, while other companies highlight that the metals occur "naturally in soil and that they take steps to try to reduce it."
Alter Eco, Endangered Species, Theo, and Trader Joe’s did not respond, as per the CR report.
What are the health risks of consuming heavy metals?
Cadmium is a natural element found in the earth's crust, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Researchers part of the CR report found that cacao plants take up cadmium from the soil, which results in the metal getting into the cacao beans used for chocolate as the tree grows. It's similar to how heavy metals get into some other foods as well.
The CDC says if a person eats large quantities of cadmium, they could be at risk of lung damage, kidney damage and weakened bones. It's also considered a cancer-causing agent.
As for lead, the metal can cause serious health issues for children and even adults, including high blood pressure, heart disease and kidney disease, still according to the CDC.
Which chocolate bars tested high in cadmium and lead?
Researchers found high levels of both cadmium and lead in the following brands:
- Theo Organic Pure Dark 70% Cocoa
- Trader Joe's The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate 85% Cacao
- Theo Organic Extra Dark Pure Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa
- Lily's Extremely Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa
- Green & Black's Organic Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao
What are safer alternatives?
The CR research listed several safer options when choosing chocolate.
- Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate 86% Cacao
- Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight 72% Cacao
- Mast Organic Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa
- Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao
- Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao
How much dark chocolate is safe to eat?
The advice from the report says to treat chocolate as something you indulge in occasionally.
However, it also says a single ounce of even the chocolates with the highest cadmium and lead levels tested in the report will not cause any immediate harm. The risk, it says, comes with "frequent consumption over time."
“Having a serving a few days a week, especially with a product that has lower levels, means you can eat dark chocolate without worrying unduly,” Akinleye said.
Another recommendation is going for dark chocolate with lower cacao percentages.
If you're wondering how milk chocolate compares, the CR report says it does have lower cacao levels which means it has lower levels of heavy metals. However, keep in mind milk chocolate also has more sugar.
In conclusion, experts suggest eating all chocolate in moderation.
What are the health benefits of dark chocolate?
Experts say eating dark chocolate in moderation does come with health benefits, especially when compared to other types of chocolate.
"Dark chocolate has lower added sugar and fat than milk or white chocolate," says Devon Peart, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic Canada in Toronto.
She notes that dark chocolate has beneficial antioxidants called flavonoids, which are beneficial for your heart.
The Cleveland Clinic also says dark chocolate ai high in fibre, protects your skin from sun damage and enhances your mood.
Peart's recommended serving size is between one and two ounces, which is about 30 to 60 grams.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.