A Report Says Items Sold At Dollarama & Dollar Tree Have Toxic Metals & 'Forever Chemicals'
Over 25% of the products that were tested at Dollarama had toxic chemicals.
A recent report published by Environmental Defence shows that some products sold at Dollarama and Dollar Tree contain toxic heavy metals and "forever chemicals."
According to the report, "hazardous phthalates, bisphenols, and PFAS" — known as 'forever chemicals' — were found in various products such as food, toys, and items used for daycare and recess.
"Toxic chemicals have no place in our homes," it explained. "Children’s products in particular should not contain highly toxic heavy metals such as lead.
"Yet several products we tested from dollar stores (Dollarama, Dollar Tree) in Canada were found to contain components with high levels of lead which is a significant health hazard, particularly to children."
They say that 25% of products that were tested at Dollarama contain toxic chemicals, while at Dollar Tree, that number is 30%.
\u201cOur latest report finds #dollarstore products sold in Canada, including headphones and children\u2019s toys, contain #toxic levels of heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and antimony. \ud83e\uddf5 1/\u201d— EnvironmentalDefence (@EnvironmentalDefence) 1662059553
For instance, a set of earbuds at Dollar Tree were found to have more than 8000 times the legal level of hazardous lead, which has been established at 90mg/kg for kids' items.
"Exposures to hazardous chemicals, even in small amounts, are linked to reproductive, behavioral(sic), metabolic impacts and chronic diseases such as cancer, asthma and diabetes," notes the report.
Because children and toddlers so often put their hands in their mouths, they are particularly susceptible to chemicals found on and in products.
Cassie Barker, a Toxics Senior Program Manager at Environmental Defence, says there is no actual safe limit on lead.
“There is a lack of regulations for internal lead in products, despite the tendency for these products to fall apart and expose their dangerous hidden components," Barker explained. "This gap in regulation is a loophole that dollar stores are using to sell products that contain high levels of lead - and not break any laws."
The report notes that reform of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act as well as improving Canada’s Chemicals Management Plan could help Canadians stay protected from exposure to toxins.
“People living in Canada should not be poisoned by the products they purchase from discount stores, regardless of their socio-economic status," Barker said.
"In addition to retailer accountability, the government must also protect consumers from these toxic exposures. Our toxics laws need to be amended to protect consumers, particularly children, and products must be tested and removed from commerce when they pose a risk to our health.”
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.