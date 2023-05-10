florida apartments

Here's How Much Florida Apartment Space You Can Rent For $1,500/Month In These Major Cities

There are a few cities where your dollar will go a long way. 💸

Florida Associate Editor
The interior to an apartment.

The interior to an apartment.

Thuatha22 | Dreamstime

In Florida, the real estate market has seen small signs of relief in 2023, but for those who want to rent in major metro areas...not so much. Inflation has impacted month-to-month pay, which means you're probably going to spend much more for a smaller property, but some cities can drive that dollar a long way.

RentCafe conducted a study showing how much apartment space you can get for $1,500/month from Miami to Jacksonville and even Tallahassee. From South to North Florida, the interior size nearly doubles.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale are some of the most popular places to move, so these cities have more competitive pay. In Fort Lauderdale, the average size for $1,500/month is 535 square feet.

An average apartment in this city, according to researchers, is 959 square feet, which would be an average of $2,700/month.

In Miami, you actually can get more bang for your buck. For $1,500/month, you can average out to an additional 11 square feet, finding a place that is 554 square feet in total.

Those who conducted the study revealed that an average apartment in the Magic City is 888 square feet, which would be around $2,400/month.

If you move to central and northern metropolitan areas, you'll notice you can live a bit more comfortably. In other well-known municipalities, here's what that looks like for this price:

  • Orlando: 754 square feet
  • Tampa: 734 square feet
  • St. Petersburg: 664 square feet
  • Jacksonville: 957 square feet
  • Tallahassee: 1,009 square feet
It's interesting to note that Jacksonville has a larger space for a smaller price because it is the most populated city in the Sunshine State.

To put these measurements into perspective, the U.S. city where you can get the largest apartment for a monthly $1,500 rental fee is in Wichita, Kansas. The interior in this Midwest city can be more than double what you can get in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg at a whopping 1,463 square feet.

The average apartment you can get in the nation for this monthly spend is 782 square feet. This size can fit one or two bedrooms.

From Your Site Articles
Jenna Kelley
Florida Associate Editor
Jenna Kelley is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on trends and celebrities in Florida and is based in Miami-Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Here's What You Can Get For $1,700/Month In Major Florida Cities With Sky-High Rent

The Largest Florida Apartment You Can Rent For $1,700 Is In This City & The Size Is Shocking

This Florida City Is The No. 1 Place To Find A 'New' Apartment In 2023 & It's Close To Miami

I Toured 6 Florida Apartments Under $1,850/Month & Here’s What You Can Actually Rent (VIDEO)

A Realtor Answered My Burning Questions On Finding A Florida Apartment Under $1,700 (VIDEO)

I Pay The Same Rent In Florida As Someone In New York & Here's Why It's So Much Better Here

I'm On The Apartment Hunt In Florida & A Realtor Said My Expectations Were Too High

Loading...