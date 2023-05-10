Here's How Much Florida Apartment Space You Can Rent For $1,500/Month In These Major Cities
There are a few cities where your dollar will go a long way. 💸
In Florida, the real estate market has seen small signs of relief in 2023, but for those who want to rent in major metro areas...not so much. Inflation has impacted month-to-month pay, which means you're probably going to spend much more for a smaller property, but some cities can drive that dollar a long way.
RentCafe conducted a study showing how much apartment space you can get for $1,500/month from Miami to Jacksonville and even Tallahassee. From South to North Florida, the interior size nearly doubles.
Miami and Fort Lauderdale are some of the most popular places to move, so these cities have more competitive pay. In Fort Lauderdale, the average size for $1,500/month is 535 square feet.
An average apartment in this city, according to researchers, is 959 square feet, which would be an average of $2,700/month.
In Miami, you actually can get more bang for your buck. For $1,500/month, you can average out to an additional 11 square feet, finding a place that is 554 square feet in total.
Those who conducted the study revealed that an average apartment in the Magic City is 888 square feet, which would be around $2,400/month.
If you move to central and northern metropolitan areas, you'll notice you can live a bit more comfortably. In other well-known municipalities, here's what that looks like for this price:
- Orlando: 754 square feet
- Tampa: 734 square feet
- St. Petersburg: 664 square feet
- Jacksonville: 957 square feet
- Tallahassee: 1,009 square feet
To put these measurements into perspective, the U.S. city where you can get the largest apartment for a monthly $1,500 rental fee is in Wichita, Kansas. The interior in this Midwest city can be more than double what you can get in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg at a whopping 1,463 square feet.
The average apartment you can get in the nation for this monthly spend is 782 square feet. This size can fit one or two bedrooms.