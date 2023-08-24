Here’s The Ultimate Mattress For Restful Nights & It’s A Game Changer
Your sanctuary of rest awaits!
Tired of overheating and waking up in a pool of your own sweat? Searching for the best cooling mattress? Look no further than Octave, Canada's innovative cooling mattresses. Crafted locally and made exclusively with unique specialty foams, Octave's three mattress models—Vista, Mirage, and Horizon—are designed with advanced cooling features to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.
Starting at just $599, Octave makes that possible, ensuring you sleep soundly in more ways than one. With a 365-night risk-free trial and a 15-year warranty to boot, this mattress is in for the long haul.
Octave Vista
Price: Starting at $599.00
Details: Made with cooling fabrics, copper-infused memory foam, and open-cell foam, this specialty foam mattress is a game-changer and one of the best cooling mattresses available.
Octave Mirage
Price: Starting at $899.00
Details: A step up from the Vista, the Octave Mirage includes more cooling materials and an added layer of aerated latex foam for an even cooler night’s rest and pressure relief.
Octave Horizon
Courtesy of Octave
Price: Starting at $1,199.00
Details: Elevate your sleep with the Octave Horizon, the most advanced specialty foam mattress in Octave’s lineup—packed with the best cooling technologies, motion isolation, and support.
Let's be real, who couldn't use a cooler, more restful sleep? Dive into comfort with Octave. Your bank account will thank you!