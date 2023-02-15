A Home Inspector Shared The 'Weirdest House' He's Seen & People Think It's A Brothel (VIDEOS)
A bar greeting you at the entrance? Why not?
Real estate sites like Zillow are full of house listings of all types. While you can find luxurious properties, some homes have quite a unique and unusual look. However, home inspectors are the ones that get to have hands-on experience when visiting these buildings.
A Florida worker recently gave a tour of "the weirdest house" he’s ever inspected, and some people are finding the logic behind it.
TikTok user @lpernas1995 shared a viral clip, which currently has 13 million views, where he’s seen getting inside a home with an unusual setting.
"All right, guys. This is legitimately the weirdest house I have ever inspected, hands down," the worker says before showing the property.
Once the content creator opens the front door, the first thing that greets people is a full bar with a customized sink installed inside a closet.
Across from the bar, there’s a door that conducts to a triangle-shaped storage room, which also has another door leading to the outside of the house.
After showing more triangular spaces in the house, the inspector finds a bedroom with a window installed in a way that it’s touching the ceiling.
"We got a bedroom, and the window is touching the ceiling — which is weird — that has another bedroom that has an HVAC closet," the TikTok user describes.
After going upstairs, the Florida man finds a living room with what looks like a stage and finally, a few steps later, encounters the kitchen…on the second floor.
Several TikTok users have flooded the comment section trying to find a way to explain the reasoning behind the home’s setup. And most of them think the building was used either as a brothel or a swingers house.
"Oh, boo. That’s def a former swingers’ house," one person wrote in the comment section of the viral video, gaining nearly 500 likes.
"It’s a brothel, dude. Front door is locked, visitors come in the back entrance to the triangle coat room. They meet and chat with the girls at the bar," another user chimed in.
In a second video, the Florida inspector showed small details around the house, like floors and painting, and those were definitely not the best either, according to his knowledge.