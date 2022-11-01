Migos' Rapper Takeoff Was Reportedly Shot Dead While With Quavo At A Houston Bowling Alley
It was reportedly over a game of dice.
Migos' rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at a Houston bowling alley, a representative for the music group confirmed to the Associated Press.*
He was reportedly there with his uncle and group member, Quavo. The identity was confirmed by TMZ and the publication claims to have obtained footage of the scene.
Houston Police Department tweeted at 4:00 a.m. that downtown officers were on a shooting at 1200 Polk.
"One victim was found deceased upon arrival," the tweet continued. Two hours later they updated the public that there were two other victims taken to nearby hospitals.
\u201cUPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.\n\nMedia partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.\n\nAny updates on the incident will be posted here.\u201d— Houston Police (@Houston Police) 1667297081
According to KHOU, HPD confirmed that Quavo and Takeoff were in attendance at the shooting and the person who was killed was a Black male in his 20s. Takeoff was 28 years old.
The pair were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, reportedly playing dice when a fight broke out and a gunman opened fire, TMZ reports.
Takeoff published a photo to his Instagram story just hours ago, at around 2:00 a.m.
Takeoff outside.@yrntakeoff | Instagram
Quavo last uploaded a video, around 9:00 p.m. on October 31, to his IG story of him in a car with three other people. Takeoff was not in the car, though his uncle mentioned one of the guests in the vehicle was the "birthday boy."
The duo was working on a new project together, Only Built For Infinity Links, and they just released their latest single, "Messy", on Halloween night. Quavo was reportedly not injured.
*This article has been updated.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.