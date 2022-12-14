There’s An Anime Bar At This Texas City & You Can Enjoy Drinks Inspired By Japanese Characters
Think of craft cocktails with an anime twist.
There are lots of anime and manga fans — also known as otakus — out there, and if you’re not in Japan, it can be a little bit hard to find places inspired by these traditional Japanese graphic novels and animations.
Well, there is good news for Texas anime fans, as they can now enjoy a place filled with their favorite Japanese characters during a night out.
The Anime Bar opened its doors during the last month of August in Sugar Land, TX, making it the perfect spot for any otaku looking to visit a place where people can share their love for this type of animation.
The bar holds different events, watch parties, and karaoke nights that promise a fun weekend. If you want to add more joy to your night, you can always dress up as your favorite anime or manga character.
During certain events, bartenders prepare limited edition and themed cocktails inspired by anime characters like Anya Forger or Deku, Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia.
"This is an amazing bar. My experience there was unparalleled. The staff was great, the cocktails were amazing, and the ambiance was to die for. There is literally not anything else I can ask more for. I genuinely appreciate the craft cocktails & karaoke and look forward to more of it," a Yelp reviewer wrote. "I, without a doubt, will be returning, and this shall be known as the spot."
If you're looking to increase your anime collection, the bar also offers a series of plushies, shirts, and different items.
The Anime Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 11773 S Texas 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a night out filled with your favorite anime and/or manga characters.