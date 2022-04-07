I Tried This Canadian Brand's Vegan "Chicken Wings" & Here's What I Thought
Taking "fake it 'til you make it" to a whole new level.
It seems as though the negative environmental and social impacts of the meat industry have been swaying more people to adopt a plant-based lifestyle.
Although I grew up in a vegetarian household, I've embraced a flexitarian diet ever since my pre-pandemic trip to Europe. After eating meat again, I've become pretty skeptical of alternatives that claim to taste like the real deal.
As a student on a budget, I sometimes stare at my grocery store's plant-based section and wonder, "What if I spend my money on something I hate?"
But as an avid foodie, I'm always looking to push the boundaries of my palate. After discovering meatless "chick'n wing" options from Canadian brand Sol Cuisine, I couldn't wait to put them to the test.
I cooked them up, served them to a mixed household of vegetarians and flexitarians and found out what both sides had to say.
The Products I Got
I tried three different flavours: Hot & Spicy Chik'n Wings, Buffalo Cauliflower Wings and Sweet Chili Cauliflower Wings.
Emilie Rossignol-Arts | Narcity
Each GMO-free variety comes in a resealable plastic bag, so you can save portions for later instead of having to cook it all at once.
The bags have certification marks to show which ones are soy free (Buffalo Cauliflower Wings and Sweet Chili Cauliflower Wings), gluten free (Sweet Chili Cauliflower Wings) and how many grams of protein they contain per portion.
These seals are especially helpful for people unfamiliar with plant-based products or those looking to accommodate family and friends' dietary restrictions.
How I Prepared Them
I preheated the oven to 425 degrees, laid the food on a baking sheet and popped them in the oven for 18 minutes. This gave me some time to be productive (aka scrolling on TikTok).
Emilie Rossignol-Arts | Narcity
Once my timer went off, they were ready to devour. The process was very straightforward, which works for me.
How They Tasted
These wings ticked the "comfort food pub grub" box. The Hot & Spicy Chik'n Wings were a little doughy yet crispy, and for people who love spice (like me), this would be your best bet.
As for the Buffalo Cauliflower Wings, they had an initial tanginess that evolved into a slightly spicy aftertaste.
And last but not least, the Sweet Chili Cauliflower Wings weren't as zingy as I thought they'd be, but they did have a pleasantly sweet and salty crumb coating.
Emilie Rossignol-Arts | Narcity
For those looking to explore plant-based options, I recommend trying out these Sol Cuisine wings — they're a great place to start. I suggest opting for the Hot & Spicy Chik'n Wings, as they’re the most poultry-like of all three options.
When my sister — a longtime vegetarian — bit into the soy-based Hot & Spicy Chik'n Wings, her first comment was, "Woah, tastes like chicken!"
And I couldn’t agree more. I was impressed by the tenderness and great flavour, which made me feel like I was sinking my teeth into some juicy meat. I had yet to experience this with plant-based substitutes.
Plus, they won Product of the Year 2022 in the plant-based chicken category.
Emilie Rossignol-Arts | Narcity
Creating multiple dishes catered to different people's tastes can often be costly and complicated. So I can appreciate Sol Cuisine's delicious options. They're a tasty solution that can make party planning a lot easier.
I can see myself serving these at a Super Bowl party or a fun get-together. They're versatile and suitable for both vegetarians and meat lovers (proven by my family's experiment).
Other yummy food items include the limited-time Stuffed Turk'y Roast with Gravy and the Chickpea Sweet Potato Burger.
Although I couldn't eat all the wings (sadly), I saved the leftovers for some recipes featured on the website (the buffalo cauliflower wings nachos are calling my name).
Emilie Rossignol-Arts | Narcity
To sum it up: the packaging is convenient, the cooking methods are simple and the food is delicious. And it's safe to say Sol Cuisine's chik’n wings were one of the tastiest meat alternatives I've tried.
Words can't do them justice — I guess you'll just have to try them yourself. For now, the vegetarians are in the lead with one point for the family vegetarian vs flexitarian showdown.
Now it's time to put their other products to the test!
To learn more about Sol Cuisine's plant-based products, check out their website or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Youtube.
Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.