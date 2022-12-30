I Went From Desert Sandstorms To Canadian Snowstorms This Year & Here's What I've Learned
They're more alike than you might think.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Moving to Canada by yourself isn't easy, but it can be especially daunting if you're moving from a country known for its heat.
I shifted from sunny Dubai to Toronto in March of this year, which means that I actually went from a desert country with summers that hit 50 C to, well, a country that breaks world records for the cold.
In other words, 2022 has been quite a year of change for me.
Last week, thanks to a winter storm, I also got the chance to experience my very first snowstorm and let's just say, it was quite a mind-bender.
So, here are some things I've learned from being out in my first snowstorm and, weirdly enough, why it's actually not that different from a sandstorm!
You lose visibility pretty quick
If you haven't been in a sandstorm, much like with a snowstorm, you lose visibility outside.
That's because of the cloud of sand that is swirling around the city, turning the world into a hazy, orange-ish colour.
Depending on how heavy or bad it is, you might be able to see people or buildings outside. However, if it's really extreme, you won't be able to see anything that's a bit of distance away.
It was pretty similar, in that way, to a snowstorm. Except that instead of an orange-ish brown, the world outside turns white in the snow.
You have to layer up
Covering up if you're heading out in a snowstorm is a bit of a no-brainer.
But did you know that you have to also cover up if you're heading out in a sandstorm?
It's especially important to have some type of cloth that covers your nose and mouth so you're not breathing in the sand.
Wearing glasses is also essential to keep sand from getting into your eyes.
Of course, it's not like the layers and layers of clothing you have to wear for snowstorms, but it is kind of similar in a way.
Facemasks help
One of the best pieces of advice I got about going out in the snowstorm was to wear a facemask, which really helped against the cold winds.
It's weird, because that's also pretty useful advice for a sandstorm.
That being said, wearing a facemask isn't the best idea if you're heading into a snowstorm with glasses, as I learned the hard way. Glasses do get fogged up, so you might want to try contact lenses instead, if you have that option.
Driving becomes dangerous
An obvious one due to the lack of visibility.
Driving during a sandstorm is dangerous because you might not be able to see the cars ahead of you and, in extreme cases, even bits of the road.
In these cases, you're advised to have headlights on and get off the road as soon as possible. And you can also sometimes see the sand swirling on the road in front of your, and hear the wind outside the car.
Granted, I haven't driven in a snowstorm (yet), but I already know it's not the best idea, due to the slippery roads.
You have to be prepared
I had to venture out during my first snowstorm in Canada, and let's just say I wasn't thrilled about it.
So, I turned to advice from friends and actually got some surprisingly helpful tips.
The biggest ones were: layer up, walk slowly on the snow, avoid the slush and black ice, and stay closer to buildings so that the wind doesn't get to you.
It's best to stay in
Last but not least, with any weather extreme, it's best to just hunker down and wait for it to blow over.
Of course, it's not always an option – be it during a sandstorm or a snowstorm – and everyone has things they have to get on with.
But it's a good time to ask yourself whether that chore really is urgent and needs to be done at that moment.
And, if it isn't, it's best to just stay in where you're safe.
Plus the snow is much prettier when you're watching it from inside with a hot cocoa, so that's an added perk.